3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January

Kausthub Saraswatula

Real Madrid vs Melilla - Copa del Rey - Fourth Round

Real Madrid has had a rocky start to the season, to say the least. Sitting fifth currently, five points behind the league leaders Barcelona halfway through the season. Not really the start to life after the Ronaldo-era Perez was hoping for.

Having signed and then fired Julen Lopetegui after failing to inspire the side and get the senior members of the squad vested in his philosophy, Santiago Solari in now the man with the reigns. Bale and Benzema have failed to cover the forty goals Ronaldo brought to the table. Asensio is still growing and new signings Mariano and Vinicius are too young to be relied upon.

Mariano was surprisingly pushed into the big shoes of Ronaldo being given the number seven kit as soon as the club's top goalscorer walked out of the door. He hasn't really been given the opportunities to establish himself as the out and out first choice striker.

The likes of Modric, Kroos, Varane, and Carvajal have dropped their performance standards as well. Usually very reliable and rarely out of form, the spine of the team is ageing and needs to be rejuvenated. Courtois hasn't settled in and seems very out of his depth when the team is genuinely struggling.

Surprisingly enough when Ronaldo left Perez decided against using his tried and tested method of pulling out his chequebook and buying the best player available. Instead, he decided to trust his squad, promote from within and that plan seems to be massively backfiring, it's time he goes back to his old ways.

The time may have come to scrap this new club philosophy and revert to the Galactico policy that the club identifies with. Hence here are those three galactico signings that Madrid need to make to hopefully get their season back on track.

#3 Eden Hazard

It is time he got his dream move

There are no two ways about it, Hazard is arguably the best player in the Premier League and the only one who is talented enough to fill the boots of the man himself, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A natural left-winger Hazard would seamlessly slot into the 4-3-3 formation that Madrid use currently. He, along with the likes of Isco and Modric could be the creative force that could see Benzema become the goal machine he used to be.

Although he isn't really one who would guarantee forty or more goals per season but, he brings a different aspect to the Madrid attack. An avid dribbler and more confident in front of goal this season, he could share the goalscoring burden with Benzema and Bale. He can easily chip in with a thirty goal contribution over the season.

The king of dribbling, Hazard has now added another layer to his game, taking close to three shots per game and more than half of them coming from inside the box meaning he isn't taking random shots but sensibly look to score from every shot.

The kind of profile of players that Perez is desperately looking for, Hazard and Madrid seem like a match made in heaven. Hazard has flirted with the idea of swapping London for Madrid and now seems like the perfect time to jump ship and make the step up in his career.

