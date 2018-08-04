Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.03K   //    04 Aug 2018, 23:19 IST

AS Monaco v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is arguably one of the best managers in the world. He is highly regarded for his possession-based football which is pleasant to the eye and threatening to the opposition. His playing style has been very successful as he has won multiple major trophies everywhere he has coached. He created a dynasty at Barcelona with players like Xavi, Iniesta, and Messi. He went to Bayern Munich and only grew their legacy. While his first season at Manchester City was not very successful but the season that followed that was special, to say the least.

Guardiola is also known for bringing the best out of players and giving younger players an opportunity. Pedro, Busquets, Messi, sane are some players who have flourished under him.

Having said that, many players do not respect Pep as a person. While his coaching style and game sense are second to none but many players have spoken publically about his poor management.

Here are 3 footballers who are known to dislike Pep Guardiola.

1. Yaya Toure

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018
Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018

When we think of Yaya Toure we think of one of the best defensive midfielders of his time. He made darting runs from midfield which could not be stopped by the opposition. At one point and time, he was regarded as the best midfielder in the premier league.

When Yaya played for Barcelona he was regarded as one of the bright young talents in world football until Guardiola decided to drop him. Guardiola decided to start Sergio Busquets over him.

He made Yaya feel like an outcast and it is said that the only time Pep cared for Yaya was when Manchester City offered to buy him."Whenever I asked him something, he always gave strange answers," Toure told ONA FM. "He pretty much ignored me until City's offer came in. That's why I eventually opted to leave. I didn't speak to Guardiola for a year.

To Toure's dismay, Guardiola ended up at Manchester City where he was again dropped. It is fair to say Yaya Toure has had enough of Pep Guardiola.

