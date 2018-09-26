3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has once again upset his players, just like at Chelsea three years ago

Jose Mourinho has a long detailed history of upsetting his own players. The self-declared 'Special One' often blames his players after poor results, ultimately leading to falling outs and even rifts with his players. Just three years after it happened at Chelsea, we are now seeing it in full effect in Manchester. We will look at the three players that currently have major issues with the Portuguese manager, and will likely look for a way out of the club if Mourinho stays in charge.

#3 Juan Mata

Mata was sold by Mourinho at Chelsea

While in charge of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho was happy to sell the Spanish playmaker to rivals Manchester United. Mata was happy to leave, stating he had no relationship with the Portuguese manager and emphasised how happy he was to be playing under a new manager.

Things looked bleak for the Spanish playmaker when Mourinho followed him to Manchester two years later, although the Spanish international has remained professional throughout, and has fought for his career in Manchester. Despite Mata's efforts, Mourinho still doesn't trust Mata in big games, and when combined with the pairs tense relationship, a move back to Spain looks likely.

#2 Anthony Martial

Martial's run in the team ended upon Alexis' signing

Anthony Martial is another player who has had to endure Jose Mourinho's management methods. The criticism of Martial even extends to off the pitch, as the Frenchmen was slammed for not immediately returning to United's pre-season tour after the birth of his child. Martial spoke out in order to defend his actions, however, this led to Jose Mourinho trying to sell the 22-year-old throughout the rest of the Summer. The forward has started just once in the League this season, and will likely soon leave if Jose Mourinho stays on as manager.

#1 Paul Pogba

It increasingly looks like United is not big enough for both Pogba and Mourinho

This is the one making all the headlines due to Mourinho stripping Pogba of the captaincy, and then refusing to state the reasoning behind his decision. This development came after the Frenchman had previously upset his manager by questioning his defensive playing style, whilst also stating that he would be fined if he spoke out about his true feelings at the club.

Pogba himself has endured 18 months of critical comments from his manager, and the World Cup winner will not want to stick around in Manchester much longer. A move to Barcelona looks like the most likely outcome here, as reports suggest that Manchester United will back Jose Mourinho and not the Frenchman.