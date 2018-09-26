Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    26 Sep 2018, 18:16 IST

Image result for mourinho pogba
Mourinho has once again upset his players, just like at Chelsea three years ago

Jose Mourinho has a long detailed history of upsetting his own players. The self-declared 'Special One' often blames his players after poor results, ultimately leading to falling outs and even rifts with his players. Just three years after it happened at Chelsea, we are now seeing it in full effect in Manchester. We will look at the three players that currently have major issues with the Portuguese manager, and will likely look for a way out of the club if Mourinho stays in charge.

#3 Juan Mata

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Mata was sold by Mourinho at Chelsea

While in charge of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho was happy to sell the Spanish playmaker to rivals Manchester United. Mata was happy to leave, stating he had no relationship with the Portuguese manager and emphasised how happy he was to be playing under a new manager.

Things looked bleak for the Spanish playmaker when Mourinho followed him to Manchester two years later, although the Spanish international has remained professional throughout, and has fought for his career in Manchester. Despite Mata's efforts, Mourinho still doesn't trust Mata in big games, and when combined with the pairs tense relationship, a move back to Spain looks likely.

#2 Anthony Martial

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Martial's run in the team ended upon Alexis' signing

Anthony Martial is another player who has had to endure Jose Mourinho's management methods. The criticism of Martial even extends to off the pitch, as the Frenchmen was slammed for not immediately returning to United's pre-season tour after the birth of his child. Martial spoke out in order to defend his actions, however, this led to Jose Mourinho trying to sell the 22-year-old throughout the rest of the Summer. The forward has started just once in the League this season, and will likely soon leave if Jose Mourinho stays on as manager.

#1 Paul Pogba

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
It increasingly looks like United is not big enough for both Pogba and Mourinho

This is the one making all the headlines due to Mourinho stripping Pogba of the captaincy, and then refusing to state the reasoning behind his decision. This development came after the Frenchman had previously upset his manager by questioning his defensive playing style, whilst also stating that he would be fined if he spoke out about his true feelings at the club.

Pogba himself has endured 18 months of critical comments from his manager, and the World Cup winner will not want to stick around in Manchester much longer. A move to Barcelona looks like the most likely outcome here, as reports suggest that Manchester United will back Jose Mourinho and not the Frenchman.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
3 top superstars who might still leave the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to discuss a swap deal with...
RELATED STORY
5 areas of concern for Manchester United from their...
RELATED STORY
5 big players who could leave the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 Jose Mourinho alternatives Manchester United should...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day
RELATED STORY
5 players who haven’t been good enough under Jose...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho's past success with 4-2-3-1 formation and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us