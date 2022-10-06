3 Players Who Should Be Starters For Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of their cross-city rivals Manchester City at the weekend, leaving the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points from their seven matches played.

It has been an uneven start for Erik ten Hag's side, as this defeat comes on the back of United winning four league matches in a row against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal. Preceding that run was a two-match losing streak to kick off their Premier League campaign, which included a 4-0 defeat away to Brentford.

Since Manchester United's win against Liverpool, Ten Hag have largely fielded an unchanged lineup for their league matches, with Antony starting in place of Anthony Elanga after the match against Leicester. The result against City could prove to be significant for United's season, as it may be a catalyst for change in a variety of ways.

Three players should be considered for a starting berth at the club. Three players who will add a ton of quality to Manchester United's performances. Take a look at them below:

#3 Fred

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Fred has only made two league starts under Ten Hag this season, both of which came in the first two league defeats of the season. He has since been relegated to the bench and only started in their first Europa League match against Real Sociedad. The Brazil international was an integral player for Manchester United last season, starting 24 Premier League games for the Red Devils and contributing four goals and four assists.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



89% long ball accuracy [🥈]

41 interceptions [🥈]

36 prog. passes received [🥈]

13 shots blocked [🥇]

7 final-third tackles [🥈]

4 assists [🥇]

3 goals [🥇]

2.55 shot-creating actions p90 [🥈]



How many 🥇 at the end of the szn? Fred in the 21/22 PL [Man Utd season rank]:89% long ball accuracy [🥈]41 interceptions [🥈]36 prog. passes received [🥈]13 shots blocked [🥇]7 final-third tackles [🥈]4 assists [🥇]3 goals [🥇]2.55 shot-creating actions p90 [🥈]How many 🥇 at the end of the szn? Fred in the 21/22 PL [Man Utd season rank]:89% long ball accuracy [🥈]41 interceptions [🥈]36 prog. passes received [🥈]13 shots blocked [🥇]7 final-third tackles [🥈]4 assists [🥇]3 goals [🥇]2.55 shot-creating actions p90 [🥈]How many 🥇 at the end of the szn? 👀👏 https://t.co/pKzOqI5oxs

Fred finished third in voting for Manchester United's 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award for 2021-22 behind Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea respectively. He brings a lot to United's midfield with his ability to read the game and also contribute in the final third. He should be starting United's next two games against Omonia Nicosia and Everton.

#2 Anthony Martial

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Martial came off the bench against Manchester City and scored a brace, his first brace for Manchester United since netting twice against Southampton in a 9-0 home win in February 2021. He had an uninspiring 2021-22 campaign where he only scored one league goal for United and none for Sevilla during his loan spell. However, he looks set for an impactful 2022-23 season for the Red Devils. Ten Hag spoke after United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July. (H/T: Manchester Evening News)

"I'm sure he can come back even better. I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player."

In United's five pre-season matches, Martial scored three goals and gave an assist. He has scored two league goals and given one assist in his two appearances so far for United this season. But a combination of a hamstring and Achilles injuries restricted his game time. Health permitting, he should be an undisputed starter for Manchester United.

#1 Casemiro

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

In August, Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for £60 million. He has only made one start for the club, which came in the 1-0 loss to Sociedad in the Europa League. He's had to settle for four substitute appearances in the Premier League, but the time has arrived for the Brazilian to become an undisputed starter for United.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



World Class DM. Casemiro won 1.83 tackles in the defensive third for Real Madrid last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.World Class DM. Casemiro won 1.83 tackles in the defensive third for Real Madrid last season, ranking him in the TOP 2% of midfielders in Europe.World Class DM. 😍 https://t.co/I9gcgqKZyy

Ten Hag recently explained his reasons behind not starting the Brazilian, citing continuity as a major factor behind his decision.

"We have to construct a team, because also we want a competitive culture in our team and this club, I said before it had nothing to do with Casemiro, and all to do with Scott."

When you sum it up: Brentford he [McTominay] wasn’t in the team we lose, on the day Casemiro signed we win [against Liverpool], we played six games, we won five and in five games Scott played, in one he didn’t against Sociedad. For me it’s logical, it’s competition in the team."

The result against Manchester City should prove an opening for Casemiro to stake his claim as a starter for the team. The defensive midfielder is still one of the best in the world. He finished his Real Madrid stint on a high by winning the man-of-the-match award in the UEFA Super Cup Final vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has showcased his world-class ability to break up play and shield the defense in his substitute appearances. Due to his pedigree, he deserves an opportunity to start for this side and there is no doubt that he will be successful for Manchester United.

Poll : Should Casemiro start for Manchester United? Yes No 9 votes