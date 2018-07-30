3 players who should return to their previous club

Morata who moved from Real Madrid to Chelsea last season

While players move from one club to another in search of better contracts, more important roles or more playing time, sometimes they fail in satisfying their needs and things might become worse than before.

For some, they get what they were searching for and settle comfortably in the new club. Like James Rodriguez, who moved to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid in search of more playing time. James had to part ways with the Spanish capital despite loving the club so much. In Bayern, he got more playing time and became an important part of the team in his first season itself.

While some other players do not go well with the new team and find themselves in a more complicated situation than ever before. For example, Leonardo Bonucci and Alvaro Morata had to bid goodbyes to their old teams due to different reasons. After having an off-season with their new club, they might consider going back to where they were.

After the end of the season, the football stadiums may seem to be deserted but the transfer window is on fire with clubs making new signings, sacking and appointing new managers and support staffs, trying to improve their squad. And this is the time when players get to decide where their future lies.

Let’s take a look at 3 players who should move back to their previous club:

#3 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez in pre season tour with Manchester United

Frustrated from his time at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, the Chilean decided to move from Emirates to Old Trafford in January 2018. Having completed the move to Manchester United, Sanchez had many expectations of carrying his form to the new club and help them win some silverware.

Though, things didn't go in his way and subsequently his form declined. He wasn't given much playing time under Jose Mourinho.

Alexis seems unhappy at his new club and should consider moving back to his previous club which is rejuvenated with the arrival of new manager Unai Emery, and star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sanchez will most likely get his lethal form and more playing time at Arsenal and would add more strength to the Arsenal's attacking lineup.

