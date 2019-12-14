3 players who will be key if Arsenal are to defeat Manchester City | Premier League 2019-20

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Dec 2019, 06:21 IST SHARE

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Tomorrow Arsenal take on the champions of England, Manchester City in the Premier League. This may appear to be a mismatch right now; however, context paints us a much more evenly balanced picture. This is a big game encounter with many things on the line for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men find themselves in an unfamiliar situation, 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Manchester City are not firing on all cylinders, having lost four games already this league season. Visits to the Emirates have been pleasant for them in the past and they’ll be looking to add a much-needed victory to their collection.

As for the Gunners, they won their first game in ten attempts on Monday night with a stunning 3-1 away win over West Ham. This victory has instilled much-needed confidence into Freddie’s players before this season-defining game. If they are to beat the Premier League Champions, these players will be key.

Here are three players who will be key if Arsenal are to defeat Manchester City.

#3 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Aubameyang is in lethal form this season

As Arsenal’s undisputed talisman, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang carries immense pressure on his shoulders every time he steps onto a pitch. The Gabonese international knows that without his goals this season, the Gunners would be even closer to the relegation zone than they already are.

This season, the 30-year-old has scored 11 goals in 16 PL appearances, 13 in all competitions. Last year’s golden boot winner has proven across his career that he’s a prolific goal scorer. And as of today, he’s one of the top strikers in Europe, a forward Manchester City will certainly fear.

So far this season, Manchester City have conceded 19 goals in 16 games, an abysmal record for a side with their title aspirations. Since Aymeric Laporte got injured, City’s defence has looked vulnerable and porous. If Aubameyang is on form, he may even score a hattrick against the makeshift CB pairing of Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi.

Freddie Ljunberg.

1 / 2 NEXT