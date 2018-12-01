×
3 players who will benefit from the arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
772   //    01 Dec 2018, 00:00 IST

Eden Hazard is the second highest scorer in the Premier League (7 goals)
Eden Hazard is the second highest scorer in the Premier League (7 goals)

Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid will probably be one of the costliest transfers worldwide if it is ever going to take place. The Belgian is rated heavily by his current employers and they would not let him go for anything under €100 million. Eden Hazard was linked to Real Madrid last year as well, along with his international teammate Thibaut Courtois. The latter found his way, but Eden stayed back.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will already have brokered a deal with Eden Hazard which will see him join Real Madrid next summer, according to Express. There is already a deal in place for the Belgian.

Hazard has talked about moving to Real Madrid at several occasions saying that it is his dream to play for the Los Blancos one day, and Florentino Perez seems to be a fan of the 27-year-old as well.

Real Madrid are currently struggling to hold their position in the LaLiga table, falling behind the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, sitting 6th. They have won just 6 out of their last 13 outings in LaLiga, losing 5 and tying 1.

The problems Real Madrid are facing in the attacking departments are crystal clear, and they dearly need reinforcements in the winter transfer market. Hazard, Mbappe and even Neymar were linked to the Bernabeu, but none of the deals materialised.

However, if Hazard is to join Real Madrid this coming market or the summer window, there are several players who will benefit from it. Here are some listed.

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018
Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and since then, the Whites have conceded 19 goals in just 13 games, with their goal difference being 1. Courtois has impressed football fans with his displays for Belgium and Chelsea, but nothing seems to go his way at the Spanish capital.

Courtois joined Real Madrid for a staggering fee of €31 million. The expectations from the Belgian international were high, but he probably could not keep up to it. He is yet to unleash his true self and the fans are waiting for it.

The arrival of Eden Hazard would help him grow confidence as they are great friends. There is no Belgium player who plays for Real Madrid except Courtois, and friends you know from a long time, help you from inside.

This duo has performed consistently at Chelsea and Belgium, and they would look to do the same at Real Madrid if they are ever to play together for the Los Blancos.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast
