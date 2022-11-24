3 players who will decide their future after the World Cup

Lionel Messi future is subject to speculation

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world and its 22nd edition is currently being played in Qatar. 32 teams from six different continents are currently participating in the competition after tough rounds of qualification and months of preparation.

This is a time when players focus solely on doing their utmost best for their countries and winning football's ultimate prize. Several big-name players whose club futures are currently subject to speculation have put their decisions on hold in recent months to prepare for the FIFA World Cup. They will decide their future after the tournament.

On that note, here's a list of three players who will decide their future after the FIFA World Cup.

#3 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is likely to leave Barcelona in January

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona from Lyon during the summer transfer window of 2021. The Dutchman enjoyed a decent debut campaign at Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals and assisting two more in 38 games across competitions.

However, the Blaugrana signed Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the last two transfer windows. Their arrival has significantly impacted Depay's game time at the club.

The 28-year-old attacker has started just two La Liga games this season. According to the Spanish publication Sport, he will decide his future after coming back from Qatar.

Depay and the Netherlands won their 2022 FIFA World Cup opening game against a spirited Senegal. A good FIFA World Cup campaign with the Dutch team could change the tide in his favor come January.

#2 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is among the most sought-after footballers in Europe

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is one of the most promising midfielders of his generation. He has been a star performer for the German side since joining them from Birmingham City in 2020.

Bellingham has played 112 games (in all competitions) for the BVB so far, registering 19 goals and 21 assists. He finished second in 2021's Kopa Award final rankings and was also included in the 2021-22 'Bundesliga Team of the Season.'

The 19-year-old impressed with his performance during England's 6-2 victory against Iran in their opening FIFA World Cup game. He scored the opening goal of the game and became the second-youngest player after Michael Owen to score a World Cup goal for England.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently revealed(h/t The 12thman Times) that Bellingham will decide his future after the FIFA World Cup amid interest from several top European clubs. He said:

"I think as soon as Qatar is over, we’re going to have a basic conversation about what he actually wants. With him, with his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship, and of course with his advisor."

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract at PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the game. The Argentina icon has been in brilliant form for the Parisians this season. He has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this season, which includes four goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances.

However, his contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire at the end of the current season. Upon rumors linking him to his former club Barcelona, journalist Ben Jacobs said that Messi will make a decision about his future after the World Cup:

"No truth in Barcelona signing Lionel Messi in January. Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup but no chance he will leave mid-season even if he chooses not to renew with PSG."

PSG want him to sign a new deal, while Barcelona are also interested in bringing him back to Camp Nou. It will be intriguing to know what he decides about his future after coming back from Qatar.

