3 positions Chelsea could strengthen in the January transfer window

Chelsea could well make do with a couple of high-profile new signings when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The Blues were one of the highest spenders this summer, with their total spending equaling around £253.79 million on incoming transfers.

Players such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all joined the west London giants this summer.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League table, seven points below leaders Arsenal.

Hence, they could look to make more signings in January to solidify Graham Potter's team and challenge further. As such, this article will take a look at three areas Chelsea could prioritize in the winter transfer window.

#3 Right-back position

James picked up a knee injury against AC Milan

One area Chelsea may need to pay a lot of attention to during the January transfer window will be the right-back position.

The disappointing injury suffered to English defender Reece James against AC Milan earlier this month has left a big vacuum in the Blues' defense.

James, who is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, was a standout performer for the Blues prior to his knee injury.

He was solid in defense and provided an added spark to Chelsea's attack as he registered two goals and two assists in 11 matches in all competitions.

In his absence, the Blues are only left with Cesar Azpilicueta to cover up the right-back position. The Spaniard hasn't really been able to impose himself in games just like James.

Potter's team could make do with a more young and athletic right-back in January to provide adequate back-up and competition to James.

#2 Holding-midfield

Jorginho's contract with Chelsea expires next summer

The midfield position is one are that needs to be strengthened by the Blues in January with a holding midfield role being a priority.

Chelsea currently lack an outright traditional defensive midfielder who will provide adequate cover for their backline while also adding steel to the midfield.

Italy international Jorginho has occupied the position in recent years but is more regarded as a deep-lying play-maker, rather than a defensive midfielder.

The long-term injury suffered to N'Golo Kante also means that Potter's team are short of quality ball winners in midfield.

The Blues were linked with a deadline day transfer move for Ajax holding midfielder Edson Alvarez, but a move never materialized. A January move for the Mexican could still be possible, as seen in ESPN.

#1 Right-wing-forward

Ziyech has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season

Chelsea were linked with a couple of right-wing forwards in the summer but failed in their pursuit to land any of their preferred targets.

The likes of Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and Serge Gnabry were among the high-profile wingers who were linked with the Blues.

The west London club currently have only one outright right-wing forward in person of Hakim Ziyech, who himself hasn't been a regular this season.

He could also leave the Blues in January due to a lack of much game time under Potter this season. This means that a replacement at right-wing forward could be a priority.

Ziyech has been restricted to just 173 minutes of football action across all competitions this season, playing five games.

