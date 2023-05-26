3 positions Real Madrid should strengthen this summer

If we are to carry out a fair assessment of Real Madrid's performance in the 2022-23 campaign, you would notice that the team won the Copa del Rey competitio. However, they failed to win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League title, something that is expected from them year after year.

In terms of player development, we've witnessed numerous outstanding displays from youngsters like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga. While all these are playing out, it can be stated that Los Blancos need to add some firepower in numerous positions in their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

This article will look at three positions that the club's hierarchy should strengthen this summer. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Central midfield

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

We are arguably witnessing the diminishing powers of both Toni Kroos (33) and Luka Modric (37) in midfield for Los Blancos and this could be attributed to their age.

Both veteran players have been decent in games this season. However, there's a need to bring a versatile midfielder that will pair with Aurélien Tchouaméni and one out of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga next season.

Los Blancos hierarchy are currently working behind the clock to bring in young sensation Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund (as per Fabrizio Romano). Signing a versatile midfielder like the 19-year-old Englishman will not only stabilize the midfield but it will also improve the level of creativity in the team in general.

#2 Left-back

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The injury of Ferland Mendy exposed the deficiency in the left-back position at Real Madrid this season. Eduardo Camavinga was called upon on numerous occasions to feature at left-back. While Camavinga's performance was satisfactory at left-back this season, it can be stated that club's hierarchy need to sign a decent competitor for Mendy at left-back.

The signing of a potential left-back competitor for Mendy will not only improve the number of options in the position but it will also enhance the level of competition at left-back and this is good for the squad in general. Los Merengues are linked with Theo Hernandez, Andrew Robertson and Joao Cancelo as per GOAL.

#1 Centre-forward

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

When you look at the current Real Madrid squad, you will notice that there's an absence of a formidable back-up striker that could help the team whenever Karim Benzema is unavailable. The club's hierarchy also need to go into the market for a young and promising striker, who will agree to play second fiddle to Benzema in attack and eventually become his long-term successor.

The move will not only bolster Carlo Ancelotti's attacking options and it could increase the level of competition in attack as well. This is similar to Manchester City's setup, where they have Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as their first and second striker. For a top club like Real Madrid, this should be the case under any circumstance.

Poll : 0 votes