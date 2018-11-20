3 positions where Chelsea need reinforcements in the transfer window

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 947 // 20 Nov 2018, 01:58 IST

Sarri would like to have an even stronger squad for the second half of the season

Chelsea have got off to a magnificent start to the season under Maurizio Sarri as they remain the only unbeaten side across all competitions in Europe. While they are yet to lose a match, there are chinks in the armor for everyone to notice.

Quite evidently, Chelsea are a team which is below Manchester City at the moment. The Defending champions have been nothing short of exceptional this season as they are on course to do even better than their record-breaking season last year.

One of the steps for Chelsea to match the gap is learning Sarri's methods; however, that might not be enough. If the Blues wish to challenge for the Premier League title, they will have to invest in the squad to improve its quality. There are three areas in particular where Chelsea desperately need an upgrade.

#3 Right-Back

Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League

The Role of the full-back in modern-day football is well documented. Both the right and left full-backs are not only required to do their jobs defensively but also are vital cogs in a team's attacking plan.

For the possession-based system that Sarri aims to install at Chelsea, the fullbacks are extremely important in ensuring its successful implementation. However, this is an area Chelsea are definitely lacking in.

While Marcos Alonso has his deficiencies, he has been largely impressive this season on the left side, it is the right side which is a cause of concern in Chelsea. There is no doubting that over the last five years Cesar Azpilicueta has been Chelsea's most consistent player on defence.

However, this season the Spaniard has looked completely out of sorts. Seeing his third change in position in the five years, the Chelsea Vice-Captain has failed to have any impact under Sarri.

Although right-back is his original position, the effect of not having played there for five years is showing. Having played as a defensive left-back under Mourinho and centre-back under Antonio Conte, it seems the offensive attributes of the position is something Azpilicueta has lost from his game. At the moment, the Spanish International is uncharacteristically struggling with his defensive duties too.

If there is one player in this Chelsea team who deserves time to adapt, it is certainly Azpilicueta. However, the need for a viable alternative option who provides healthy competition cannot be ignored. This is something Davide Zappacosta is clearly not providing and hence Chelsea will have to invest in a new right-back.

