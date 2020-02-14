×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 Positive changes Mikel Arteta has brought in at Arsenal | Premier League 19/20

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 17:57 IST

Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal

After Unai Emery's disastrous spell as Arsenal manager came to end, there was some hope that things would get better for the Gunners under new management. So when Mikel Arteta was appointed as the Arsenal boss, there was an expectation from the Arsenal fanbase that the performances will improve and that the players will at least give their all on the pitch, something that was lacking under their previous manager.

Now, we are almost two months into Arteta's reign and Arsenal have won three games under him, with five draws and just one loss. The improvement in the displays on the pitch has been there for all to see and here, we are going to take a look at the three positive changes Arteta has brought in at Arsenal since his appointment.

#3 Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have formed a formidable pair

Granit Xhaka has looked solid lately
Granit Xhaka has looked solid lately

There is no disputing the fact that Granit Xhaka was at his lowest when Unai Emery was in charge of the club, as his relationship with the Arsenal fans completely broke down. But since Mikel Arteta has taken over, the Swiss international has looked a completely different man.

Playing alongside Lucas Torreira in a double-pivot, the 27-year-old has been doing the job of a sweeper, which is a role that suits him. Furthermore, he has improved defensively as well as he has constantly covered for the out of position centre-backs and full-backs.

It has to be said that an in-form Torreira has also had a huge role to play in the improvement of Xhaka as both of them complement each other really well. Torreira has been playing further forward, more as a number eight than a number six and he has done a great job at it.

Both Torreira and Xhaka are forming an understanding between each other and it has definitely been one of the positives of Arteta's reign.

#2 Emergence of young talents

Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal's best signing of the summer

In recent months, under Mikel Arteta, we have seen the emergence of young talents like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, and Joseph Willock. Arteta has shown that he is not afraid to drop the big guns for the performing youngsters as we saw when Nicolas Pepe was dropped against Burnley in favour of Martinelli.

Advertisement

Saka, playing at left-back, has improved leaps and bounds and he has given Arsenal's new signing Kieran Tierney a tougher route back into the team after the Scottish international recovers from his injury. Furthermore, the ever underperforming Mesut Ozil has some competition from Willock and it wouldn't be surprising if Arteta eventually drops Ozil and gives Willock a proper run of games in the starting XI.

All in all, in his short reign thus far, Arteta has given youth a chance and he deserves some plaudits for that.

#1 Improvement in defence

David Luiz looks more comfortable at the back
David Luiz looks more comfortable at the back

The biggest positive under Mikel Arteta so far has been the way Arsenal's defence has played, especially Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz as both of them have looked calm and composed at the back, barring one or two mishaps.

The defensive shape of the team as a whole looks better and the players look more comfortable without the ball, something that has been lacking at the club for years now. So far, the Gunners have kept three clean sheets in nine games under Arteta compared to five in the 26 games without him.

Arsenal, recently have been let down by their attackers and if they improve after the winter break, the Gunners will definitely start picking up more wins.

Published 14 Feb 2020, 17:57 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Granit Xhaka Lucas Torreira Premier League Teams 2019/20 Arsenal Fixtures
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 26
FT EVE CRY
3 - 1
 Everton vs Crystal Palace
FT BRI WAT
1 - 1
 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
FT SHE AFC
2 - 1
 Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow WOL LEI 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow NOR LIV 11:00 PM Norwich vs Liverpool
16 Feb AST TOT 07:30 PM Aston Villa vs Tottenham
16 Feb ARS NEW 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Newcastle
18 Feb CHE MAN 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Feb MAN WES 01:00 AM Manchester City vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us