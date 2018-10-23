×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 positive changes seen at Arsenal in the post-Wenger era

Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
517   //    23 Oct 2018, 10:51 IST

Credit should be given to Arsene for leaving a good bunch of players at the Emirates
Credit should be given to Arsene for leaving a good bunch of players at the Emirates

When Arsenal's most successful manager, Arsene Wenger left the Emirates after a reign of 22 years, there was a sense of nervousness in the hearts of spectators who wanted Wenger out for the last 3-4 seasons but had also seen the post-Ferguson era at Manchester United. But credit should be given to Arsene for leaving a good bunch of players at the Emirates with which Unai Emery has been able to replicate the strategies he believes in.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan, and Xhaka are players who always had the potential but lacked motivation during last seasons final games as lack of attention to detail in training had made them toothless in important matches.

Unai Emery has instilled fresh ideas and motivation into an exciting bunch of players and the results are for everyone to see. Whether it is the playing from the back strategy or high pressing, Unai has been able to stamp his authority on the Gunners who were pretty inflexible last season.

We take a look at three positive changes seen at Arsenal in the post-Wenger era.

#1. Playing out from the back

Peter Cech was seen as a weak link in the play from the back strategy
Peter Cech was seen as a weak link in the play from the back strategy

Arsenal eye-catching style of play in Wenger's early years at the club was magnificent for the fans to remember. But in his later years when other teams cracked the code of Arsenal's play, Wenger was left clueless and play a rigid 4-3-3 throughout his later career.

Unai Emery has kept the essence of the passing game and wants the team to build play from the back. His emphasis on keeping the ball even in the toughest of situations has been tough for the players to implement flawlessly on the field, but the fact that they are trying it out as a team shows the motivation Unai has been able to percolate through the training routines.

Peter Cech was seen as a weak link in the play from the back strategy, having played the opposite way throughout his career at Chelsea and also at Arsenal. Bernd Leno looks like a better fit for the system and it has to be seen whether Unai gives him much game time once Cech is fit.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Arsene Wenger Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal must count on in this tough week 
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to finish in the top four
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey's Contract Crisis
RELATED STORY
How is Emery shaping up at Arsenal?
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Arsenal could be the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us