3 positive changes seen at Arsenal in the post-Wenger era

Credit should be given to Arsene for leaving a good bunch of players at the Emirates

When Arsenal's most successful manager, Arsene Wenger left the Emirates after a reign of 22 years, there was a sense of nervousness in the hearts of spectators who wanted Wenger out for the last 3-4 seasons but had also seen the post-Ferguson era at Manchester United. But credit should be given to Arsene for leaving a good bunch of players at the Emirates with which Unai Emery has been able to replicate the strategies he believes in.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan, and Xhaka are players who always had the potential but lacked motivation during last seasons final games as lack of attention to detail in training had made them toothless in important matches.

Unai Emery has instilled fresh ideas and motivation into an exciting bunch of players and the results are for everyone to see. Whether it is the playing from the back strategy or high pressing, Unai has been able to stamp his authority on the Gunners who were pretty inflexible last season.

We take a look at three positive changes seen at Arsenal in the post-Wenger era.

#1. Playing out from the back

Peter Cech was seen as a weak link in the play from the back strategy

Arsenal eye-catching style of play in Wenger's early years at the club was magnificent for the fans to remember. But in his later years when other teams cracked the code of Arsenal's play, Wenger was left clueless and play a rigid 4-3-3 throughout his later career.

Unai Emery has kept the essence of the passing game and wants the team to build play from the back. His emphasis on keeping the ball even in the toughest of situations has been tough for the players to implement flawlessly on the field, but the fact that they are trying it out as a team shows the motivation Unai has been able to percolate through the training routines.

Peter Cech was seen as a weak link in the play from the back strategy, having played the opposite way throughout his career at Chelsea and also at Arsenal. Bernd Leno looks like a better fit for the system and it has to be seen whether Unai gives him much game time once Cech is fit.

