3 Positives for Chelsea from the win at Burnley

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 973 // 29 Oct 2018, 03:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

In a potentially trick game, Chelsea comfortably defeated Burnley 4-0 to climb to the second spot in the Premier League table. Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead in the first half while goals from Ross Barkley, Willian, and Ruben Loftus Cheek sealed the win for the blues in the second half. This was Chelsea's biggest victory margin of the season in any competition.

Despite losing to Pedro to injury early in the match, Chelsea was not affected as they continued to dominate proceedings. The game also saw Ruben Loftus Cheek's playing as a winger in his first Premier League appearance since the home victory against Bournemouth. Later, Cesc Fabregas saw his first taste of Premier Leauge football this season.

#3 The absence of Eden Hazard was not felt

Prior to the game, Chelsea was hit by a big blow as talisman Eden Hazard could not play due to an injury suffered in the match against Manchester United last week. Over the year's, the team has been over-reliant on the Belgian and struggled in his absence. In particular last season, Chelsea's performances were stagnant and lifeless without him.

However, this was not the case at Turf Moor as Chelsea produced their most impressive performance of the season. While Burnley caused some problems at the start, Chelsea soon imposed themselves on the game and dominated possession. Not only did Chelsea keep the ball but they also used it productively.

Chelsea's transition from defense to attack and passing was extremely precise and prolific as they created a plethora of chances. Chelsea fans would feel their team could have scored a lot more than four goals. To produce such a performance without Eden Hazard was a massive statement by Chelsea. Quite visibly, Maurizio Sarri's ideas are taking shape on the pitch.

1 / 3 NEXT