3 possible destinations for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is unlikely to stay at Chelsea beyond this season according to a report from the Sun as the club are set trim down their squad significantly. This is a reaction to the lack of any positive impact from the numerous additions this season.

Chelsea outspent all clubs quite comfortably in the January transfer window (£323 million) earlier this year and the summer window last year. However, the west London club currently sit at 11th in the league and are out from all domestic and European cup competitions.

It seems Todd Boehly and the club have acknowledged the mistakes they made and are set to counter this by forcing sales. Every club competing at the top level needs good squad depth however Chelsea have shown that too many players in the active squad can prove to be harmful. Below, we explore three destinations where Conor Gallagher could land up in the summer.

#3 Crystal Palace

A return to Crystal Palace is a possibility for the midfielder as the London club are also interested. Gallagher racked up 32 appearnaces in the Premier League on loan at the Eagles in the 2021-22 season, which provided him vital exposure.

The midifelder performed well consistently and was awarded with a call up to the national side for the World Cup qualifiers that year. Crystal Palace are currently 12th in the league and have endured an underwhelming season. They have definitely missed Gallagher's presence in their midfield.

Accoring to a report from the Daily Mail in January this year, Chelsea would prefer the Cobham academy graduate to join Crystal Palace on a loan spell as opposed to selling the player to a Premier League rival.

#2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are seriously considering a move for Conor Gallagher as per a report from Metro UK. Sky Germany have also cofirmed the German giants are interested in the 23-year-old. There is a strong possibility that Jude Bellingham will leave the Bundelsiga club this summer as reported by renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is also closing in on joining Brighton & Hove Albion as per Romano and it is clear the club is looking to compensate by adding to their midfield.

Playing time should not be a problem at Dortmund for Gallagher as they need options in their midfield. The England international's high work-rate is an attribute that will be appreciated in the Bundesliga. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson excelled in Germany which earned them recognition and positive media attention. The most recent example is Jude Bellingham therefore this is definitely an attractive proposition for Gallagher.

#1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has indentified the 23-year-old midfielder as a summer transfer target according to a report from the Independent. While Liverpool are still in the hunt for finishing in the top four, their campaign has been extremely underhwelming as per the expectations from fans. There is a sense that Klopp has got the most out of this squad and it is high time for the club to freshen up their squad.

Midfield is area which needs urgent attention as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are clearly heading towards the twilight years of their respective careers.Thiago Alcantara's injury woes means he is not reliable and available enough. Liverpool's intense high-tempo playing style suits Gallagher's strengths to a tee. High work-rate is required for a player to excel in this system and this is one of Gallagher's biggest strength.

He will have no issue in adapting to how Liverpool play and this would be a smart signing from the Merseyside club. While playing time will not be guaranteed, the 23-year-old should be able to impress when given a chance to force his way into Klopp's plans.

