3 possible destinations for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has looked reborn at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his national team Morocco.

The winger has impressed in Morocco's first two Group F games against Croatia and Belgium. He was also voted Man of the Match when the Atlas Lions beat tournament favorites Belgium by 2-0 on November 27.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Man of the match Hakim Ziyech Man of the match Hakim Ziyech 🇲🇦 https://t.co/g5GUXqn5jt

Ziyech's current form in Qatar comes as a contrast to his performances with club side Chelsea, where he has struggled with regular playing time.

There are also reports that the player could be open to a possible January move away from the Blues after the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via Football.London). As such, this article will take a look at three suitable destinations for the winger.

#3 Manchester United

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new forward in January, following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract.

One player who could be a decent option for the Red Devils to sign will be Chelsea and Morocco winger Ziyech.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



Plan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. Manchester United will save around £17m as Cristiano Ronaldo agreed not to receive any pay off.🤝🏻 #MUFC Plan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. Manchester United will save around £17m as Cristiano Ronaldo agreed not to receive any pay off. 🔴🤝🏻 #MUFCPlan was to invest on new striker in July but Man Utd are now already exploring the market to find a solution in January. https://t.co/NCo0oLhokg

The 29-year-old previously worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag previously at Ajax. He also has the skillsets to flourish in his current system at Old Trafford.

His Premier League experience could also be a bonus for the Red Devils, should they choose to sign Ziyech from Chelsea. He has so far played a total of 51 league games for the Blues, registering six goals and six assists.

#2 AC Milan

Ziyech was liked with a move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Another club that could be a suitable destination for Ziyech after the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Italian giants AC Milan.

The Serie A club have previously been linked with a move for Ziyech in the recent transfer window (via Sempremilan). His current performances at the World Cup with Morocco could prompt them to make another offer for his signature in January.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What’s your thoughts on this? AC Milan want Hakim Ziyech on loan then possibly buying him in the summer. What’s your thoughts on this? AC Milan want Hakim Ziyech on loan then possibly buying him in the summer. https://t.co/SdjLhQxnaB

The arguably less intensity of Serie A could be a perfect fit for Ziyech, who has struggled to adapt to the fast pace of the Premier League.

His attacking skill set, especially in terms of technique and crossing ability, could be a huge weapon for Stefano Pioli's team.

Recall that AC Milan have a huge aerial presence, and having a player like Ziyech to whip in dangerous crosses could be a big bonus.

He could also form a strong attacking partnership with the likes of former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

#1 Ajax

Ziyech playing for Dutch club Ajax

A return to his former club Ajax could also be a decent option for the Moroccan after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He spent a total of four seasons with the Dutch Giants between 2016 and 2020. Ziyech played a total of 165 games for Ajax, scoring 49 goals and providing 81 assists.

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful 🤍



Why did he flopped so bad at Chelsea? Ajax should take him back imo. Harkim Ziyech what a playerWhy did he flopped so bad at Chelsea? Ajax should take him back imo. Harkim Ziyech what a player👏🤍Why did he flopped so bad at Chelsea? Ajax should take him back imo.⚽🔥 https://t.co/9gEbewiay3

He won a total of three trophies with Ajax. Ziyech also won the club's Player of the Season award for three consecutive campaigns between 2018 to 2020.

The Dutch giants made an attempt to sign the Moroccan from Chelsea in the summer, however, the transfer never materialized (via Sports Illustrated).

