3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides to leave Manchester United

The Chilean forward has had a mediocre season and his fall out with Jose Mourinho just adds to the growing insecurity over his future with Manchester United. Sanchez's signing in January was meant to give United a great attacking option alongside Romelo Lukaku and Rashford. But Sanchez has not been able to reflect the form that made him a Premier League superstar at Arsenal.

During the recent defeat to West Ham United, he was not even included in the substitutes list. If reports are to be believed, Mourinho reprimanded the forward in front of his team-mates before the Hammers match as he had been questioning Mourinho's tactics since long. Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez were the signings that were to take United back to the glorious era of Sir Alex Ferguson by winning some trophies but it looks highly unlikely that both would be present at Old Trafford come next season.

Let us take a look at 3 possible destinations for the 29-year-old if he decides to move on.

#1 PSG

Imagine the impact a front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sanchez will have

Money is not a problem for PSG and so they are at the top of the list when it comes to signing any superstar from around the globe. Thomas Tuchel has been giving confidence to the young side and would like to add some experience with Alexis a good option to have.

While the Ligue 1 club already has a plethora of attacking talent in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, they can still add Sanchez to become more competitive in the UEFA Champions League.

Also, the fact that Real Madrid has been keeping an eye on both Neymar and Mbappe, would make PSG make some arrangements before any of the stars leave them and Sanchez fits the bill perfectly.

