3 Possible destinations for Samuel Umtiti this summer

RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - La Liga

With multiple rumours surfacing that Barcelona are looking for a major clear out this summer, there is a high chance that Samuel Umtiti could be shown the door. With the 25-year-old World Cup winner only able to manage 15 apperences this season, and due to the establishment of the defensive duo of Pique and Lenglet under Valverde, the future of the Frenchman at the Camp Nou is in doubt.

With the potential arrival of De Ligt from Ajax this summer, opportunities for Umtiti could get even more limited. There are many top clubs that could use his services right now.

So here are 3 clubs Umtiti could go to this summer:

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United's defensive woes were visible this season with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League. Finishing at 6th position in the league, they would be looking to improve the squad this summer. Manchester once had the best European centre-back pairing of Vidic and Ferdinand. But their current backline isnt something to boast about.

After getting linked Harry Maguire and Toby Aldeweireld last transfer window, United were unable to bring in a quality centre-back . So by buying Umtiti, Manchester United would be finding a solution to their defensive issues. It could be an amazing experience for the Frenchman to play at the Theatre of Dreams.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal are a club that is looking to bolster up their defence this summer. Sokratis is in dire need of a partner in defence. With Mustafi being constantly criticised for the blunders he commits and the club captain Laurent Koscielny constantly getting injured, Arsenal need a defender who can do the job.

Umtiti certainly has the quality to play in the Premier League. With his opportunities limited at Barcelona, he should be up for a new challenge in England. Arsenal fans have also been looking forward to see the club sign a world class defender. His experience and skill level would be a great asset to the team. There have been unconfirmed reports that Arsenal have already made a £53 million bid for him.

#3 Juventus

Juventus are one of the best defensive teams in the world, always home to world-class defenders. With the Bonucci-Chielleini duo both over 30 and Barzagli hanging up his boots, there have been reports of the Bianconeri showing interest in signing a new defender.

Umtiti, still only 25, could be the ideal candidate. He's young and aggressive and has the technical ability required of a modern centre-back. With Juve looking to continue their dominance in Italian football and improve their European perfomance next season, Umtiti could play a major role. It would also be a breath of fresh air for Umtiti who is currently not getting much game time at Barcelona.