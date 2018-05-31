3 Possible Destinations for Zinedine Zidane

We look at where the maestro might be headed next...

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager

According to reports, Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as manager of Real Madrid, just days after helping them to their third successive Champions League title in as many years. Their 13th overall in the competition's history.

Zidane took over at Real in January 2016 as Rafa Benitez's replacement after working with the club's Castilla side. Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid on penalties to win the Champions League that season before beating Juventus last year and Liverpool on Saturday.

Zidane, who was under contract until 2020 in Madrid, offered little suggestion he would walk away after the 3-1 victory in Kiev but he has decided the time is right to leave the Bernabeu.

With the maestro all set to pack his bags and leave the Spanish capital, we look at 3 possible destinations that the legendary player and manager could end up at next:

#3 Chelsea

Trouble for Antonio?

One of the biggest clubs in the toughest league in the world is also not completely in love with the idea of their current manager. That West London Club is Chelsea and that manager is Antonio Conte.

After a fairly morbid campaign for the blues, the rumour mills have gone into overdrive stating that the manager doesn't feel like he has the full backing of the management at Stamford Bridge, with Roman Abramovich in the hunt for a new manager.

And boy does Zidane's announcement come at the right moment for the Premier League club. Chelsea are one of the biggest spenders in England and have shown, time and again, that they are willing to spend the big bucks to land the big men. And they don't come much bigger than 3-time Champions League winner.

Plus, the added advantage of probably convincing their marquee player, Eden Hazard, to stay put is one that surely must entice the Russian billionaire considering the Belgian has publicly stated his preference to work with the Frenchman