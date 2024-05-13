3 possible destinations for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah | Premier League 2023-24

Mohamed Salah, whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2025, has yet to enter discussions with the club regarding a potential extension. Since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has soared to unprecedented heights under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, becoming a talismanic figure for the Reds.

However, with the Egyptian maestro now in his thirties and recent injury concerns potentially impacting his pace and durability, the negotiation of his contract extension presents an intriguing storyline.

Liverpool's historical reluctance to offer lucrative deals to players above the age of 30 adds another layer of complexity to Salah's situation. Despite this, Salah's impact on the team remains undeniable, evidenced by his impressive tally of 18 goals and 10 assists from 30 Premier League games this season. His contributions stand out prominently, with no other player in the current Liverpool squad coming close to matching his numbers.

Various factors, including the imminent arrival of Arne Slot as manager and the appointment of Richard Hughes as Sporting Director, will play a pivotal role in determining Salah's future at the club. While Liverpool undoubtedly value Salah's continued presence, the lack of a mutually agreeable contract extension could potentially lead to his departure.

As such, speculation regarding Salah's potential destinations beyond this summer has begun to surface, prompting discussions about where the Egyptian forward might ply his trade next. In this article, we explore three potential destinations that could emerge for Mohamed Salah if an agreement with Liverpool cannot be reached.

3 possible destinations for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

#3 Bayern Munich

While it may seem improbable, Bayern Munich could emerge as potential suitors for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the upcoming summer transfer window, especially after failing to secure a deal for Leroy Sane. The German winger, whose contract also expires in 2025, is rumored to be considering a departure from the Allianz Arena following a decent season under Thomas Tuchel's guidance.

Despite the emergence of promising young talents such as Michael Olise, Yohan Bakayoko, and Nico Williams in various clubs, the acquisition of a player of Mohamed Salah's caliber would undoubtedly bolster Bayern Munich's squad. Moreover, Salah's potential partnership with Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena could prove to be a formidable force for the Bavarian giants.

However, it's worth noting that Liverpool would demand a significant transfer fee, likely in the region of £100 million, to part ways with their star player should they fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Despite the financial implications, Salah's arrival would undoubtedly strengthen Bayern Munich's squad and enhance their competitiveness at both domestic and European levels.

#2 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe's departure from Paris Saint-Germain has created an enticing opportunity for the French club to pursue top-tier talent like Mohamed Salah to bolster their attacking ranks. While rumors of Salah's potential move to PSG surfaced last summer after he met with the club's president, Nasser El Khelaifi, in Morocco, Salah's agent downplayed any immediate transfer talks.

However, the landscape could shift this summer, especially considering PSG's ambition to secure a marquee forward who not only excels on the pitch but also possesses significant commercial appeal. Mohamed Salah perfectly fits this profile, making him an attractive target for the Parisian outfit.

With Mbappe's departure leaving a void in PSG's attack, the club is likely to pursue Salah aggressively if both parties express mutual interest. PSG, known for their willingness to make extravagant signings, won't hesitate to make a substantial financial investment to secure Salah's services and strengthen their squad for domestic and European competitions. Should Salah entertain the idea of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, it could herald a new chapter in his illustrious career, with the potential to elevate both his on-field success and global brand appeal.

#1 Al-Ittihad

According to ESPN, Al-Ittihad made a staggering £150 million bid for Mohamed Salah during the eleventh hour of last summer's transfer window. However, Liverpool swiftly rejected the offer, citing the limited time available to pursue alternative targets and their steadfast commitment to retaining Salah's services.

Even if Al-Ittihad were to reignite their interest this summer, the likelihood of Salah departing remains slim, as he is deeply committed to Liverpool and valued highly by the club's management, led by Michael Edwards. The Reds are resolute in their stance to keep their star winger unless Salah himself expresses a desire for a new challenge.

Despite the unwavering support from Liverpool, speculation surrounding Salah's future persists, fueled by his status as the preeminent Arab footballing icon of the moment. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Al-Ittihad or other clubs return with another lucrative offer in an attempt to lure Salah away from Anfield. However, given Salah's strong bond with Liverpool and the club's determination to retain him, his position within the team remains secure for the foreseeable future.