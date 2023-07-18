3 possible destinations for Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer according to Manchester Evening News. The 21-year-old broke into the first team in the 2021-22 season where interim manager Ralf Rangnick gave him a consistent run in the team. The academy graduate impressed and the most memorable moment came when he scored a goal against Atletico Madrid away from home in the Champions League. Unfortunately Elanga was not presented with the same opportunities under Erik ten Hag last season.

United have only made one signing this summer in Mason Mount and it seems that they will require funds to conduct further business. The takeover situation has also not been resolved therefore it is clear they are running on a limited budget. Sales will have to be enforced in order to draw up funds for the club to improve their squad. Selling Anthony Elanga therefore makes sense from a financial viewpoint.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri were preferred over him and a move away from Old Trafford makes sense for his personal development. We will look at three possible destinations for Anthony Elanga.

#1 Everton

Everton have made a bid for Anthony Elanga worth £15-20 million according to a report from Metro UK. The Toffees were heavily linked to signing the player earlier this year in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old would be a good addition to the Everton side as they lack attack-minded players.

The Merseyside club struggled last season to score a lot of goals (34 goals in 38 Premier League games). While Anthony Elanga is not a prolific goalscorer he is certainly an attacking-minded winger who can create problems for the opposition's defence. The winger has also shown he has the ability to track back efficiently which will be imperative when playing under Sean Dyche.

While playing time will not be guaranteed and Anthony Elanga will have to work for it, there is a likely chance he will have the opportunity to cement a spot in the first team.

#2 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are considering rivaling the Toffess for Anthony Elanga's services according to a report from the Athletic. It is understood a move for the Swede makes sense for Forest due to their financial limitations this summer. It seems that the club are conducting a different approach in the transfer market as to last year. They had pursued experienced players with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Serge Aurier and Jonjo Shelvey. Despite this, Forest escaped relegation by four points as they finished 16th.

Elanga would arguably receive more game time at Forest as opposed to Everton as the competition for places in his position will be limited. This would therefore be a good move as regular playing time is essential for his development.

#3 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in Anthony Elanga according to a report from Daily Mail UK. The German giants were also interested in the Sweden international in the January transfer window. A move to Germany is an attractive proposition for any young player as we have seen English players go there and make a name for themselves.

Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho are the most recent examples of players going to Dortmund and turning into fantastic players. Bellingham has joined Real Madrid for £113 million therefore Dortmund now have funds to enter the market for new players. The move makes sense for the German club from a financial viewpoint as they will look to sign the player for a low price and then sell for a big fee as they did with Sancho and Bellingham.