3 possible destinations for Wilfried Zaha this summer

Wilfried Zaha's contract with Crystal Palace is coming to an end this summer and the winger is expected to leave the London club. The 30-year-old has been at the club for 11 seasons and has scored 90 goals in 457 games across competitions and two spells.

The Ivoy Coast International has been linked with moves away from the club over the years however Palace always demanded a big fee for the player. This ultimately led to deals breaking down and Zaha remained at Palace.

In his interviews across recent years, Zaha has implied that he wants to be playing at the highest levels for the best prizes. This could indicate that he wants a move away from Palace as they are a solid mid-table side and do not feature in European football. It seems playing in the Champions League is a target the 30- year-old has set for himself as he looks set to leave Crystal Palace this summer.

We will look at three potential destinations for Wilfried Zaha.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with the Ivory Coast international as per the Daily Mail and it is public knowledge that Zaha was a boyhood Gunners fan as per a 2019 report by the Sun. Mikel Arteta's side have massively overachieved this season and while they may not win the league, they will be playing in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2016.

The future looks bright at Arsenal after an underwhelming period of struggle since Arsene Wenger's retirement. Additionally, Arsenal's playing style, which emphasizes creativity and attacking football, could appeal to Zaha, who is known for his dribbling skills and ability to create chances for his teammates.

However, Arsenal do possess a lot of depth in the winger's position. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been phenomenal for Mikel Arteta this season and it will be difficult for Zaha to dislodge either. Minutes will not be easy to come by for the 30-year-old as the Arsenal also have the likes of Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

#2 Chelsea

Stamford Bridge is another potential destiation for the 30-year-old as they too are interested as claimed by Metro UK. This is not the first time Chelsea have been linked with Zaha (as per Express UK, he was linked to the Blues in 2019) and it is clear he definitely has admirers within the club.

However, the main concern for the club this summer should be on outgoings. The Blues are currently undergoing one of their worst seasons in history and much of this is down to the excessive spending in both transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is linked with the manager's job at the club for next season according to Sky Sports is a fan of the forward. It is understood the 51-year-old has asked the club to sign the forward this summer as reported by The Hard Tackle. Chelsea have struggled in front of goal this summer despite heavy spending and as the player is a free agent, it makes a lot of sense to sign the Ivorian.

#1 AC Milan

Zaha has attracted interest from clubs across Europe and AC Milan have shown serious interest in the Ivory Coast international as per Milan Reports. We have seen the likes of Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling, who were established Premier League players, go over to Italy and do well. The tempo is much slower however there is always room for wingers with pace, which he has in abundance.

AC Milan are also returning to the heights which they are historically known for as they are set to play in the Champions League semi-final second leg next week. Champions League football is a priority for the Rossoneri and they should have the pulling power to force the hand of the caliber of Zaha.

