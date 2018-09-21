3 possible outcomes of Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Valencia

Ronaldo left the Ground in tears after the Red Card

Mr. Champions League - Cristiano Ronaldo, was handed a controversial red card on his UEFA Champions League debut for Juventus on Wednesday. The ex-Real Madrid Number 7 picked up the red after the 5th official caught him reportedly pulling the hair of Valencia player, Murillo.

Ronaldo left the Mestalla with tears in his eyes, as he was consoled by both teams' managers on the touchline.

The red card for him means that he also picks up an automatic one-match ban in the Champions League and multiple match suspension might leave Ronaldo out of contention for Manchester United at Old Trafford. The ban has been reported not been appealed by Juventus yet, but the UEFA Disciplinary Committee meeting date for discussing the matter is set for 28th September 2018.

Let's look at the three possible outcomes of Ronaldo's red card against Valencia.

#1 One match ban resulting in Ronaldo being available for United away fixture

Ronaldo warming up in Juventus colors

One possibility which seems to be the most practical one is Ronaldo being handed just a one-match ban for his actions on Wednesday night. There have been criticisms from fans, media, players, and managers that the red card was a very light call by the officials and could have been avoided if there was VAR during the game.

UEFA might take these factors into consideration and the red card might just result in a one-match ban for Ronaldo where he misses the Young Boys fixture in October but will be available to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, which might be one of Juve's big and important tests in the Champions League this season.

