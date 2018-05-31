3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid

We try to understand what motivated Zidane to leave the Real Madrid job.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID

It is official now. Zinedine Zidane has renounced his position as Real Madrid's manager and has called it a day on his triumphant stint at the club. He leaves the club a hero after having taken Los Blancos to 3 successive UEFA Champions League titles.

Speaking at the Press Conference, Zidane said,

"I've taken the decision to not continue next year as #RealMadrid Coach. I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him."

The news of his resignation is a bit shocking and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the club as well as Zizou himself.

Even though Real Madrid were unstoppable in the Champions League, their domestic for was nothing worthy of commendation. In fact, winning the Champions League has helped tuck their ineptitude out of plain sight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 possible reasons why Zidane has left Real Madrid.

#3 He leaves the club a hero

Zidane leaves Real Madrid as a champion

Zidane had etched his name in Real Madrid history as a player and has now left an indelible mark on the club as their manager. Zidane took over as an interim manager and won the Champions League every time he tried.

In 2 and a half years, he has won 9 trophies. These include 3 Champions League titles, 1 La Liga title, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 2 Club World Cups.

Those are staggering achievements for a manager in top-flight football and Zidane managed to accomplish all of it inside 3 years.

After facing a lot of criticism at the start of the season for not being a tactical crackerjack, the Frenchman turned the club's fortune around with a third consecutive Champions League title.

It is best to leave the club on a high and Zidane knows it best. And that makes sense because...