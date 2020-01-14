3 possible replacements for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde might be sacked soon

Ernesto Valverde has always come under a lot of fire from Barcelona fans due to his reserved tactics in away games which have cost them important ties both domestically and in Europe in recent years. The away legs at Roma and Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 Champions League semi-finals saw Barcelona squander healthy leads and exit from the competition.

Valverde has delivered well in the La Liga, courtesy the inconsistencies of both Real and Atletico Madrid, which had given him a cushion in the Barcelona hotseat but the cracks in his system have only become more evident with time. The problem increases as the former Athletic Bilbao manager is too stubborn to make changes to his system which makes the star-studded Barcelona squad underperform on many occasions. Last week's defeat to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana might just have been the nail in the coffin for his tenure as Barcelona as many outlets are reporting that he will be sacked.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 managers who could replace Ernesto Valverde.

#3 Quique Setien

Quique Setien is known for his exciting brand of football

The 61-year-old Spaniard manager has often in the recent past surfaced in the rumour mill of being a future Barcelona coach. His tactics are reminiscent of the attractive ball-possession, positional play and quick passing brand of football to which Barcelona have been associated since the days of Pep Guardiola as a manager at Camp Nou.

His best stint had been at Real Betis who played some really exciting brand of football during his stay at the club. One of the biggest doubts of him being appointed would be the fact that he's never managed a big club before and managing a dressing room of a club of the stature of Barcelona is no easy job.

Also towards the end of his Betis tenure, his team could not keep up with the bright start they had made which also puts a question mark of whether he can put in a consistent imprint on his team.

