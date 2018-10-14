×
3 possible replacements for Fernandinho at Manchester City

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
349   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST

Fernandinho isn't on the highest level anymore, and that's why Guardiola should look for his replacement
Pep Guardiola has one of the best squads in the world at his disposal. Last season, Manchester City won two trophies - the Premier League trophy, and the Carabao Cup trophy. They are the favourites to win the league again this season. However, their target will also be winning the Champions League trophy.

Guardiola has world class players in every position. The key players in his tiki-taka playing system are surely the midfield players. The first choices for 3 midfield positions are Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, and Fernandinho. The weakest link in his squad is the defensive midfield position which is occupied by Fernandinho at the moment.

The Brazilian midfielder is 33 years old, and he can't play many more years at the highest level. Guardiola is well aware of this fact and he has already started looking for a replacement.

This summer, Guardiola wanted to sign Jorginho from Napoli, but Jorginho decided to follow his erstwhile manager Maurizio Sarri, so he went to London to play for Chelsea. In a very short period, Jorginho has become one of the most important players in Sarri's squad.

Guardiola must now look for other players available on the market. Lets take a look at three defensive midfielders Manchester City should target to replace Fernandinho.

#3 Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Weigl
Julian Weigl

Weigl who already has more than 170 appearances in his club career at the age of 23, certainly fits the profile of a classic Pep Guardiola midfielder. Rather than playing like an old-school defensive midfielder, Weigl is part of a new breed of midfielders.

He is less rampaging, and has more intelligent positioning, not too dissimilar to Sergio Busquets at Barcelona. Like the Spanish midfielder, Weigl is tall and slim. Weigl instead uses intelligent positioning to influence the game from midfield.

He is a fine player with a high ceiling for future development, and he has so many stylistic qualities that would improve the Catalan's side.

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
