3 Possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
710   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:17 IST

Will Big Rom leave any time soon?
Will Big Rom leave any time soon?

Along with his dry spell of only five goals in 14 appearances, the first choice striker for Manchester United hasn't really been in his groove that he portrayed at the beginning of the last season.

From being labeled as a 'flat-track bully' to being dropped down by his much controversial boss Jose Mourinho, it looks like his frustration is a combination of both his performance and his relationship with his boss.

As reported, the Belgian could now be on his way out of the Old Trafford. The fact that he is a striker with good capability is something that we cannot deny, and he can surely improve his situation by scoring the required goals up in the upcoming matches. However, if he is to leave, Mourinho will have to find the replacements immediately.

Three such players do have the capability in order to successfully become the next big thing at the Old Trafford. After all, scoring goals is all that matters.

#3 Ciro Immobile - Lazio

Can United get their hands on the Italian?
Can United get their hands on the Italian?

Immobile was one of the strikers who was slowly fading away from the memories of most of the football fans and pundits, however, last season was an extremely important one for the Italian, as he was able to amp up his credibility by reaching the 40 goal mark for the first time in his career, as he scored 41 goals in 47 appearances. In addition, he ended the Serie A campaign with 29 goals, making a bold statement that he too is ranked amongst one of the top players in the world.

It was surprising to see Immobile being excluded from this year's Ballon d'Or list, as he did deserve a spot for his performance last season. Surely, he is a suitable contender to replace Lukaku, as he has scored 9 goals in 14 appearances for Lazio this season, a record better than the Belgian's. With him being an important player for Lazio, it would be tough for Manchester United to grab his signature.


Ninad Singh
