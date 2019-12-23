3 possible replacements for Serge Aurier at Tottenham Hotspur

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Serge Aurier has been struggling in recent matches for Tottenham

One thing that Tottenham Hotspur fans can probably all agree on right now is that right-back Serge Aurier is perhaps the most frustrating player the club has had in the Premier League era. The Ivorian is capable of brilliance at times, but at others, he seems head-scratchingly mistake-prone.

Now 26 years old and in his third season in North London, it doesn’t seem that Aurier will change any time soon; it’s simply not his style. Therefore, based on the costly errors he continues to make, it seems almost certain that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will look to replace him at some point in the near future. The only question is, with whom?

Here are three possible replacements for Serge Aurier at Tottenham.

#1 Denzel Dumfries

PSV's Denzel Dumfries has world-class potential

Dutch international Denzel Dumfries would fit the bill for a replacement for Serge Aurier at Tottenham down to a tee. The 23-year old was signed by PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018 and has been the Eredivisie side’s first-choice right-back ever since, actually playing against Tottenham twice during Champions League matches last season.

2018-19 saw Dumfries score 4 league goals and register 6 assists, and thus far in 2019-20, he’s scored 3 and made 2 assists – bettering the efforts of Aurier, who also has 2 assists but has yet to score in the Premier League. Like Aurier, the Dutchman is blessed with incredible pace, and while he’s not as good a crosser as the Ivorian just yet, he’s basically his equal in all other areas.

More to the point though, Dumfries is not yet the finished article; at 23 he’s still improving each season, and hooking him up with a top-class defensive coach like Mourinho could easily be the catalyst that transforms him into a world-class full-back. The raw talent is definitely there, and with a likely feel of somewhere around £30m, his signing would make sense for Tottenham.

1 / 3 NEXT