3 potential candidates for Chelsea's next captain

Chelsea's current captain Cesar Azpilicueta has done a fine job since taking over the armband from Gary Cahill in 2019.

The Spain international has led the Blues in more than 200 games in all competitions so far. The London-based club won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season. They also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the 2021-22 season under the leadership of Azpilicueta.

STEPHEN™ 🇬🇭🇺🇸 @i_am_koranteng

Proper Chelsea Legend



Premier League

Europa league

Champions league

Super Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

FA Cup

League Cup



However, the 32-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in direct contact with the Blues to sign Azpilicueta.

The London-based club will have to appoint a new captain if the former Marseille man leaves to Camp Nou this summer. On that note, here's a list of the top three candidates to become the next Chelsea captain.

#3 Mason Mount

Mason Mount could be the next Chelsea captain

Mason Mount joined the Blues youth academy aged six in 2005. He worked through the Blues youth ranks to make his senior debut for the club in 2019.

He has played 105 league games for the Blues since then, establishing himself among the key members of the squad. Mount won the 'Chelsea Player of the Season' accolade twice, including last season. He was also included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season in the 2020-21 season.

The England international captained the Blues U18 team and also led Chelsea's senior team on several occasions in the last two seasons. Mount, 23, is widely touted as the Blues' future captain by fans and the media.

#2 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is among the most talented defenders of his generation

Thiago Silva is still an important member of the Blues' starting XI, despite being 37 years old. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender played 32 games in the Premier League last term, registering three goals and 10 clean sheets.

The Brazil international is an experienced player, making over 700 club appearances as a professional footballer so far. He also has experience of captaining the PSG side under Thomas Tuchel at PSG.

Silva is an excellent captaincy candidate for the Blues if they are looking at short-term solutions.

#1 Jorginho

Jorginho is the Blues' current vice-captain

Jorginho has been a consistent performer for the Blues since joining from Napoli in the summer transfer window of 2018. He has played 125 league games for the Blues so far, scoring 19 goals.

The Italy international has helped the London-based club win four major trophies thus far. This includes one UEFA Champions League title and one UEFA Europa League title. He won the 'UEFA Men's Player of the Season' accolade for the 2020-21 season and was also included in the 'FIFA FIFPro XI' in 2021.

The 30-year-old midfielder is currently the Blues' vice-captain. He is a big favorite to take the armband from Cesar Azpilicueta next season.

