3 potential destinations for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is one of the most sought-after players in Europe

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is currently among the most sought-after attackers in Europe. He has been a star performer for the Dutch side since making his senior debut in 2018.

He has played 159 games (in all competitions) for PSV so far, registering 55 goals and 50 assists. Gakpo won the Eredivisie 'Player of the Month' award twice and was also named the 'Dutch Football of the Year' last season.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is on the radar of several top European clubs. He could potentially leave PSV during next summer's transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Cody Gakpo.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Cody Gakpo

In his interview with The Times last month, Cody Gakpo revealed that Manchester United showed interest in signing him during the summer window.

But the transfer failed to materialize as the Red Devils decided to sign Antony instead. The Brazil international has enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in six Premier League games so far this season.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to leave the Red Devils in January, United are likely to be in the market for a new attacker again during the upcoming transfer window.

Gakpo is a proven goalscorer and has already scored 13 goals in all competitions for PSV this season. At 23, he is yet to hit his prime and will be an excellent option to replace Ronaldo in the Red Devils squad.

#2 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a winger

Arsenal enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window, spending over €130 million to make additions to their squad. The Gunners' brilliant work in the transfer market has helped them get results on the field. The north London outfit are currently at the top of the league table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta is now looking to add a new winger to his squad to give his attack a new dimension. Gakpo is one of the names linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in that regard.

The Dutchman's style of play will be in tune with Arteta's tactical philosophy as the Spaniard prefers his attackers to press opposition defenders. He will also add versatility to the Gunners squad as he is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder.

However, PSV are likely to demand a hefty transfer fee to sell their star attacker. A good World Cup 2022 campaign with the Netherlands could further increase his value. It remains to be seen how much the Gunners are willing to pay to sign Gakpo.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea struggled to score goals regularly this season

Chelsea are another Premier League club who have been linked with the signing of Cody Gakpo in recent weeks.

The Blues have struggled in front of the goal this season, scoring just 17 goals in 14 Premier League games so far. Signing a new attacker will be among the top priorities for Graham Potter during the upcoming transfer window.

Gakpo has been in excellent form this season, registering nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games so far this season. He also scored the Netherlands' opening goal during their 2-0 win against Senegal in the 2022 World Cup.

As per 90 min, Chelsea sent scouts to watch Gakpo earlier this month. The Blues could make an approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer windows.

