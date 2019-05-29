3 potential destinations for Philipe Coutinho if he leaves Barcelona

Coutinho has had issues justifying his price tag at Camp Nou.

Philipe Coutinho arrived at the Camp Nou as the club's record signing as Barcelona splashed a whopping £106 million to bring him from Liverpool. His exploits with Liverpool gave him a great reputation and his talent was undoubted at the time of his arrival. However, things didn't exactly work out the way he wanted them to.

He couldn't justify his price tag with his performances. Signed as a replacement for Neymar in the left wing, he was never a natural left winger. In England, under Klopp, he was given the freedom to play freely, but at Barcelona he couldn't do so without trodding on the feet of Messi and Suarez .

He has shown glimpses of his amazing talent in odd occasions; The amazing goal against Manchester United in the UCL knockouts is a great example. Yet, it was never enough to satisfy the Blaugrana fans who have booed him on many occasions.

Maybe it is time for him to look for a new club where he can revitalise his career. So here are 3 possible destinations for Coutinho this summer:

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool fans and manager have always loved Coutinho.

Coutinho is a player who is always welcome at Anfield. His previous 5-year stint at Liverpool had earned him a lot of plaudits and he was a fan favorite untill he left for Barcelona. The important thing about Liverpool is that they lack a strong attacking midfielder. With Oxlade Chamberlain being so injury prone, they can look to Coutinho for this role.

Cotutinho certainly has an eye for goal and it would be magical to see him to link up with the front 3 of Liverpool. Klopp had always been a big fan of Coutinho and could certainly push to get him onboard.

It would be great for Coutinho to be able to play for fans that love him and give him the chance at Liverpool to regain his name. It would also be an amazing sight at Anfield to withness his searing long shots again.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain need a midfielder that complements their strong attack.

If you try to name one of the clubs that has the financial brawn to spend big on players, PSG certainly comes to mind. They are renowned for going to great lengths to get the players they want. Coutinho could just be what they have been looking for to take them to European glory.

Looking at the PSG squad we can see that even though they have an amazing attack, their midfield have been sort of average. Their best midfielder Verrati is more of a defensive player and can't complement the attack as needed.

Coutinho, who is already in good terms with Neymar could make PSG a force to fear in the UCL. The attacking threat he posesses alongside his vision can make him a great addition for the French giants.

With Brazilians like Neymar, Alves, Marquinos, and Thiago Silva already in the team, it would be quite easy for Coutinho to settle down among friendly faces.

#3 Chelsea

Eden Hazard could go to Real Madrid, and Coutinho can fill that void.

Chelsea is a side that could most probably lose their best player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer. After all these great years at the club, the void he could leave will be quite hard to fill. Hazard is the type of player who likes to cut in from the left and go for goal, a trait he shares with Phillipe Coutinho.

If the transfer ban placed on Chelsea is lifted this summer, they will surely try to find a replacement for Hazard. Since Coutinho has already proven himself in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, Chelsea would know exactly what they are buying.

The only thing that is a restriction for Chelsea would be the fact that they would certainly have to break their transfer record to sign Coutinho and the failed experiment with Morata would still be in their mind.