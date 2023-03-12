3 potential destinations for Harry Kane next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent across multiple competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and this season might as well be another trophyless campaign for the North London club and Harry Kane.

In the aftermath of what could be termed a poor outing in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign, Kane, who is Tottenham Hotspur's top striker, might be looking to explore other options in his quest for a trophy.

The Englishman has been consistent and has been firing on all cylinders in attack this season. His attacking brilliance has seen him score 22 goals and register four assists in 38 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

But it can be stated that his outstanding performances have been overshadowed by Tottenham's inconsistency. Hence, the 29-year-old might be tempted to leave the club next summer.

On that note, here's a list of potential destinations for Harry Kane.

#3 Real Madrid

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

As per Madrid Zone, it is believed that Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane if Karim Benzema fails to renew his contract at the club.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. #rmalive | Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. @libertaddigital 🚨| Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. @libertaddigital #rmalive https://t.co/DMQvIDmJOg

Having scored 270 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, it can be stated that Harry Kane would be a perfect replacement for Benzema. Given the level of talented and creative players at Real Madrid, Kane will thrive and his chances of winning a trophy will definitely increase.

#2 Chelsea

Graham Potter - Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Chelsea's inconsistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign can be attributed to the absence of a formidable striker in their attack. Similarly, according to Tottenham News, the Blues have been urged to sign the English talisman.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club's most experienced and highly rated striker, has arguably failed to improve Chelsea's attack.

If Chelsea can sign Harry Kane next summer, he will definitely improve the club's attacking prowess and his familiarity with players like Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and Reece James is an added advantage for the club.

#1 Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag - Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

One of the top clubs that has consistently indicated an interest for 29-year-old is Manchester United. Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer and has been linked with the club again in recent weeks.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag's prime striker target to reinforce the Manchester United attack in the summer [ @samuelluckhurst Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag's prime striker target to reinforce the Manchester United attack in the summer [@samuelluckhurst] https://t.co/gnRTBuHjov

Judging by the current Red Devils squad, it can be stated that one of the areas where the club's hierarchy needs to improve this summer is the centre-forward position. This is based on the idea that Wout Weghorst's loan deal will expire at the end of the season and Anthony Martial, the club's main striker, has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent months.

If the Red Devils hierarchy can sign Harry Kane, he could improve the team's scoring ratio and also enhance the club's chances of winning the Premier League title.

