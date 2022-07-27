3 potential destinations for Isco

Isco left Real Madrid upon the expiration of his contract with the club last month.

The Spain international spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after joining from Malaga in the summer transfer window of 2013. He played 246 La Liga games for Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals providing 43 assists.

Isco has helped the Madrid-based club win 19 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. He won the Golden Boy accolade in 2012 and was also part of the 2016-17 UEFA 'Champions League Team of the Season'.

Several clubs have shown interest in signing the 30-year-old midfielder as a free agent in recent weeks. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Isco this summer.

#1 Sevilla

Sevilla FC manager Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla enjoyed a decent 2021-22 season under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui. They finished fourth in the league last term, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The Andalusia-based club will look to build on that success next season and are working on bringing new faces to their squad. They have identified the former Real Madrid midfielder as one of their top targets in this window. Sevilla are reportedly waiting for a couple of sales to be finalized before signing Isco (as per Football Espana).

The Spain international played 14 games in the league last season, scoring one goal. As per WhoScored, he averaged 1.2 dribbles, 0.7 key passes, and 0.6 shots per 90 in the league. The 30-year-old midfielder's arrival will be a massive coup for the Andalusia club as they look to finish in the UEFA Champions League qualification places again next season.

#2 Real Betis

Real Betis are interested in attacking midfielder

Real Betis are another La Liga club linked with signing the former Real Madrid man in recent weeks. He has reached a verbal agreement with the Verdiblancos, as per 90min.

Isco is a flamboyant midfielder known for his dribbling skills, coupled with his vision. He has already assisted 48 goals in La Liga so far and his arrival will add creativity to Betis' midfield.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder is likely to demand hefty wages, and it remains to be seen if Manuel Pellegrini's men can match his demands.

#3 AS Roma

Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Spain international to Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma have enjoyed an excellent transfer window under Jose Mourinho so far. They have added four new players to their squad, including Paulo Dybala and Nemanja Matic.

The Roma-based club look hungry for more and are interested in signing Isco as per AS. The Spain international's agent Jorge Mendes has a close relationship with Jose Mourinho, which could play a key role in the deal. However, they need to act fast to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico.

