3 potential destinations for Jesse Lingard after leaving Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is now a free agent after leaving Manchester United. The 29-year-old officially became a free agent as his contract with United expired on June 30. It is safe to say his return to the club last summer did not work out as he struggled to establish a starting spot in the side.

The England international enjoyed a fantastic 6-month loan spell at West Ham United in 2020-21, and Manchester United would have received a fee if he was sold last summer. In hindsight, that would have proved to be a wise move as they are now losing the player for nothing after he hardly featured for them throughout the campaign.

It was unfortunate to see how the relationship between Lingard and the fans deteriorated towards the end of the season. Former Manchester United player and legend Paul Scholes revealed Jesse Lingard told him the dressing room at the club was 'toxic'. This did not go down well with the fans.

Jesse Lingard will be hoping to make a comeback in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. To achieve this, the 29-year-old must ensure he joins a club where he is guaranteed playing time. We will look at three possible destinations for the England international.

#3 Everton

Everton are one of the clubs that are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old. With Richarlison leaving Everton for Spurs, the forward position is one that the club needs to strengthen.

While Lingard is not a striker, he is a versatile player who can play on either of the flanks and can also do a job as a number 10, playing just off the striker.

Playing time should also not be an issue for him as Everton lack serious quality in the attacking positions. Dele Alli's signing has not been fruitful so far, as Alli struggled to find real form last season. The fact that Lingard can operate on the flanks means Frank Lampard can fit both players into his side.

This would add an element of quality to the side should both players perform to the best of their abilities.

#2 West Ham

As mentioned earlier, Jesse Lingard enjoyed a terrific spell at West Ham when he joined on a loan deal in January 2021. The 29-year-old contributed with nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances. David Moyes is a huge admirer of Lingard, and the club tried to obtain Lingard permanently last summer.

West Ham have strengthened in the forward position since, though, and playing time will not be handed to Lingard on a plate. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma enjoyed solid campaigns last season.

However, if Lingard can produce the kind of numbers he did in his last spell at the club, it would be difficult to dislodge him from the starting line-up.

#1 Newcastle

Newcastle were reported to be interested in Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window this year. Eddie Howe was reportedly desperate to add Jesse Lingard to his squad. Newcastle is an exciting proposition for many players as there is an expectation that the club will succeed in the coming years.

This will appeal to Jesse Lingard, and in terms of finances, the club will have no issues providing a solid package to the player as he is a free agent. Lingard should also have no problems with playing time at the Tyneside club as they also need options in the forward department.

Many eyes will be on Newcastle next season. If Lingard performs well, he may be a viable option for Gareth Southgate's final squad for the World Cup.

