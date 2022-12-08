3 potential destinations for Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is one of the most talented attackers of his generation. He has played a key role in Liverpool's success since arriving from 1899 Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window of 2015.

He has played in 348 games (in all competitions) for the Reds so far, contributing 107 goals and 79 assists. The Brazil international helped the Merseyside outfit win one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors. Roberto Firmino was included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 2017-18 and also won the PFA Player of the Month accolade for January 2016.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



But wasn't included in the Brazil squad 🙃 Roberto Firmino has more Premier League goals than Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison and Antony this season.But wasn't included in the Brazil squad Roberto Firmino has more Premier League goals than Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison and Antony this season.But wasn't included in the Brazil squad 🇧🇷🙃 https://t.co/ijN7PPpmw4

However, his contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the current season. He could leave the Reds on a Bosman deal next summer if a renewal is not signed. He could also sign a pre-contract with other clubs come January.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Roberto Firmino.

#1 AC Milan

The Rossoneri are interested in securing the services of Roberto Firmino

AC Milan attackers Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41) and Oliver Giroud (36) have entered the twilight of their respective careers. Rafael Leao has also been linked with a move away from the San Siro while Divock Origi has failed to get going in his debut season. The Rossoneri could look to sign a new attacker at the end of the current season.

Roberto Firmino is among the attackers who have been linked with a move to Milan in recent weeks. The Brazilian is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder.

He is known for his dribbling and finishing skills, along with his work-rate. Firmino has been in excellent form this season, registering seven goals and three assists in 13 Premier League games so far. Signing him on a Bosman deal next summer could prove to be an excellent piece of business by the Rossoneri.

#2 AS Roma

Jose Mourinho rates Roberto Firmino highly

AS Roma are another Serie A club who have been linked with signing Roberto Firmino in recent weeks.

The Roma outfit have struggled offensively this season, managing to score just 18 goals in 15 Serie A games so far. Jose Mourinho signed Andrea Belotti to bolster his attacking unit but the Italy international has so far failed to find the back of the net in 12 league appearances.

The Portuguese manager could once again look to bring reinforcements to his forward line at the end of the current season. Firmino is a proven goalscorer, scoring 10 plus goals in six of his last seven seasons at Anfield. His arrival will massively reduce the goalscoring burden on Tammy Abraham, who finished as Roma's top goalscorer last season.

However, it remains to be seen if the Rome outfit can afford to match his hefty wage demands.

#3 Juventus

Juventus made an approach to sign the Brazilian last summer

According to TeamTALK, Liverpool rejected Juventus £19.5 for Roberto Firmino last summer. However, the Italian club are still monitoring his position at Anfield and are keen to sign him on a Bosman deal next summer.

Juventus are currently going under a transitional period under manager Massimiliano Allegri. They finished fourth in the league last season and are 10 points behind leaders Napoli this term as well.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of a single Premier League match (1 goal, 3 assists) and the first player overall since Harry Kane in February 2017 vs Stoke (3 goals, 1 assist). Sublime. 4 - Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of a single Premier League match (1 goal, 3 assists) and the first player overall since Harry Kane in February 2017 vs Stoke (3 goals, 1 assist). Sublime. https://t.co/4mwosETIvM

Firmino's arrival will add experience to their forward line as he has played over 500 club games as a professional footballer so far. The Brazil international is also an excellent passer of the ball and has averaged 32.4 passes per 90 in the league this season. That would make him an excellent player for Massimiliano Allegri's system, who prefers his team to play possession-based football.

