3 potential destinations for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan midfielder, impressed everyone with his performances at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 and has attracted the interest of several top clubs across Europe.

He played a key role in Morocco's historic run to the semifinals of the World Cup. Amrabat made seven appearances during the competition, registering 2.3 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, and 1.4 clearances per 90 minutes.

Squawka



2022 World Cup: Sofyan Amrabat wins possession 57 times, more than any other player at the tournament



But look who still made it to second. ‍



2018 World Cup: Luka Modrić wins possession 56 times, more than any other player at the tournament
2022 World Cup: Sofyan Amrabat wins possession 57 times, more than any other player at the tournament

His performances caught the attention of scouts across Europe. He is on the shortlist of several top European clubs ahead of the January transfer window. On that note, here is a list of three potential destinations for Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the January window.

#1 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Midfield has been one of the biggest areas of concern for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this season. Almost all of the Reds' senior midfielders have struggled with injuries during this campaign.

The German manager is likely to bolster his midfield during the upcoming transfer window. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's top target in that department. However, BVB are unlikely to sell the England international before the end of the current season.

Sofyan Amrabat could be an excellent alternative to Bellingham for the Reds. The Morocco international has impressed with his passing and carrying skills, along with his reading of the game at the FIFA World Cup. He always gives his 100 percent on the pitch, a trait that Jurgen Klopp values in his players.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Tottenham Hotspur is another Premier League club that has shown interest in signing Sofyan Amrabat in recent weeks. Spurs manager Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the Fiorentina midfielder and is keen to add him to his squad.

The Morocco international is a highly technical midfielder who is known for his neat passing and ferocious tackling. He can also carry the ball out from the back under pressure.

Sofyan Amrabat was linked heavily with a move to Tottenham last January but it failed to materialise. The London outfit could make an approach to sign him again next month.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid have struggled this season, winning just seven of their opening 14 games in the league. They are currently fifth in the La Liga table, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Diego Simeone is likely to add reinforcements to his squad during the winter window to turn things around. Sofyan Amrabat is among the players who have been linked with a move to Wanda Metropolitano in recent weeks.

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Atletico sent scouts to monitor Amrabat during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Spanish club are likely to receive a massive transfer fee by selling Joao Felix in January, who has been linked with a move to Premier League in recent weeks. It won't be surprising if the Madrid outfit spent a large chunk of it to buy Amrabat.

