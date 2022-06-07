3 potential destinations for Takumi Minamino this summer

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool for £7.25 million from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window of 2020.

However, he has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI, making just 30 league appearances so far. He is likely to move away from Anfield this transfer window in search of regular game time.

Takumi Minamino attracting interest from several clubs

The Japan international is a talented player and has done well when given the opportunity. Several clubs have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Takumi Minamino this summer.

#3 Leeds United

Takumi Minamino worked under Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg

Leeds United struggled offensively during the 2021-22 season, scoring just 42 goals in 38 games. New manager Jesse Marsch will look to bring reinforcements to his attacking unit during the summer transfer window.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are planning to offer Takumi Minamino to Leeds United in a player-plus-cash deal for Raphinha. The Japan international has previously worked under current Leeds coach Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg.

The American coach used Minamino as a right-sided attacker at the Red Bull Arena, who could use his intelligence and burst of pace to break opposition defenses. He is likely to play a similar role under the American manager if he joins him at Elland Road next season.

Minamino will also provide versatility to the Whites as he is capable of playing anywhere across the front line or as an attacking midfielder or winger. According to WhoScored, the Japan international made 0.6 shots, 0.2 key passes and 0.1 dribbles per game in the Premier League last season.

#2 Southampton

Minamino could shine at Southampton

Minamino spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Southampton. He played 10 league games during his time at St. Mary's Park, scoring two goals.

According to the Daily Mail, the South Coast club tried to sign him permanently during the summer transfer window of 2021 but the move failed to materialise. However, they could look to try signing him again this summer transfer window given his situation at Anfield.

The Japan international is a hardworking forward who will plug in perfectly into Ralph Hasenhüttl's system built on a heavy workload. Minamino applied 64 presses in the EPL last season and won 0.4 tackles per 90. His conversation rate was also impressive as he scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions last term.

#3 Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi is currently in charge at Inter Milan

According to Empire of the Kop, Inter Milan are also in the race to sign Minamino.

The Nerazzurri lost the Seria A title to rivals AC Milan by just two points last season. Manager Simone Inzaghi will look to go one better next season and is likely to bolster his squad this transfer window.

Known for his explosive style, tactical awareness and pace, Minamino will blend in perfectly into Inzaghi's philosophy, who likes his team to play quick counter-attacking football. The former Salzburg star is also a workhorse and contributes heavily at both ends of the pitch. According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old attacker averaged 0.8 tackles, 0.4 clearances and 0.4 interceptions in the League Cup last term.

According to David Lynch, Liverpool are reportedly demanding a sum in the region of £17 million for Minamino. It remains to be seen if Milan can match that valuation.

