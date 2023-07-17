3 potential replacements for Fabinho at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been surprisingly linked with a move away from the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad is preparing a £40 million bid to sign the Brazil international.

Fabinho enjoyed a successful spell at Anfield since arriving from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2018. The 29-year-old midfielder has played 219 games in all competitions for the Reds so far, registering 11 goals and 10 assists.

He helped the Merseyside-based outfit win one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title, among other honours. The 29-year-old was part of the 'UEFA Champions League Team of the Season in the 2021-22 season.'

His departure will leave a massive hole to fill in the Reds' squad. On that note, here's a list of three potential midfielders who could replace Fabinho at Liverpool.

#1 Romeo Lavia

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Romeo Lavia has established himself among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League since joining Southampton from Manchester City during last summer's transfer window. He played 34 games across all competitions for the Saints last season, registering one goal and one assist.

The 19-year-old midfielder caught attention with his tackling and dribbling skills, coupled with his ball distribution. According to WhoScored, Lavia averaged 2.1 tackles, one dribble and 34.2 passes per game in the English top flight last term. He won the 'Southampton Player of the Year' award for his performances.

According to the Athletic, Lavia is among the top contenders to replace Fabinho at Anfield. However, Southampton are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £50 million for the Belgium international. It remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to pay that sort of sum to sign him.

#2 Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Moises Caicedo has established himself among the most talented midfielders in the Premier League since breaking into Brighton & Hove Albion's senior squad during the 2021-22 season.

The Ecuador international played a key role for the Seagulls last season as they secured qualification for the European football for the first time in their 122-year history. Caicedo played 37 league games last term, scoring one goal and assisting one more. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.5 tackles and 1.2 tackles in the league during the 2022-23 season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are working on signing Moises Caicedo. Liverpool needs to act fast in order to bring him to Anfield this window.

#3 Florentino Luis

Liverpool scouted Florentino Luis last season

Florentino Luis played a pivotal role in Benfica's Liga BWIN triumph during the 2022-23 season. He featured in 33 games in the league last term, making three assists.

Luis is a highly technical midfielder, who is known for his tackling, ball interception and passing skills. The 23-year-old midfielder averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.9 interceptions and 0.8 clearances in Liga BWIN last term. He also completed 90.1 per cent of his attempted passes in the league.

While speaking to Born and Red, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool scouted Florentino Luis last season. It won't come as a surprise if Liverpool make an approach to sign him to replace Fabinho in the coming weeks.