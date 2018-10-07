3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Today's win at Newcastle United may or may not help him come out of this hole

Jose Mourinho is under severe pressure and today's win at Newcastle United may or may not help him come out of this hole. After shipping 2 goals in the first 10 minutes, United produced one of their greatest comebacks to defeat Rafa Benitez's side. Rashford, who many experts believed was hard done by Mourinho's tactics was the culprit today as he missed many chances. But goals from Mata and Sanchez gave some relief to Mourinho whose half-time talk was one of the most talked about ones in recent times.

The five-at-the-back formation they played against West Ham last week showed how uncertain Mourinho is at the moment. The Portuguese creates an amazing energy when it works, but a massive negative energy when it doesn't.

We take a look at the top 3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho:

1 ANTONIO CONTE

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final in both of Conte's season with them

Conte's man management skills were never a doubt. His ability get great work from fringe players like Moses and Pedro at Chelsea was clear for everyone to see. He is also good at the tactical side of things with his first season at Chelsea yielding the league title.

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final in both of Conte's seasons with them and it shows that his planning for the knockout competitions is also well articulated. The advantage of getting Conte to manage the team would be that his past experience and good relation with Pogba can do wonders for the midfield maestro who has been lacking confidence in the past weeks.

If United can provide him with the players necessary to make his system work, then the partnership has the potential to work wonders.

2. ZINEDINE ZIDANE

Zidane, the player, is an idol to many moderns greats like Pogba and

Spanish teams generally are not as strong as the big 2 of Madrid and Barca and Zidane's experience with Madrid will not give him much help in the Premier League. But his resume boasts 3 Champions League trophies which is a record. If Jose gets a sack, come tomorrow morning, Zidane is a strong favorite to replace him.

The 46-year-old has taken to management as fish to water bringing 3 CL trophies to Real Madrid in his three seasons at the club. His motivational style of management was appreciated by the Madrid players. But his tactical side is still underexposed.

Zidane, the player, is an idol to many modern greats like Pogba and Sanchez and they would want to give everything they have to play for him. His command over English is the only loophole which can come in the way of getting the job.

3 LAURENT BLANC

As a player, Blanc played for United in his last two years

Blanc hasn't managed any teams after leaving PSG in 2016. Winning Ligue 1 with PSG and the Premier League with Manchester United are poles apart. PSG reached the quarterfinal of the Champions League with Blanc every season in charge while after he left the club has failed to reach Quarters.

As a player, Blanc played for United in his last two years and his understanding of the club will give him an edge over others. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will benefit a lot from a fellow Frenchman coming to manage them.

Blanc has also won the Ligue 1 with an average Bordeaux side in 2009. His calm approach and more meticulous way of managing is what Manchester United need right now.