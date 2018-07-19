3 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois is, without a doubt, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has been simply brilliant for both his club, Chelsea and his country, Belgium. He showcased his scintillating form for Chelsea during the course of the Premier League season, and then for his national side Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where his skills not only guided Belgium to their best ever finish at a World Cup, but also made him win the 'Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament' Award.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has been a long-time target for top European clubs, especially, the Spanish giants, Real Madrid. According to the reports, there is a huge possibility that he will be heading to Real Madrid this summer.

If the deal comes through, then let’s take a look at the five potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at the Stamford Bridge.

#3) Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is an Italian professional footballer, who plays as a goalkeeper for Serie A club AC Milan and the Italian national team. He began his career with Milan in 2015, becoming the second-youngest keeper ever to debut in Serie A, aged 16 years and 242 days.

He immediately broke into the the starting line-up, earning a reputation as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the world. He became the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear for Italy, aged just 17 years and 189 days.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is considered one of Italy's most exciting prospects, and one of the most promising young footballers of his generation. Donnarumma is also widely regarded as the successor to Gianluigi Buffon. Considering that he is still a teenager, his physical strength, technical abilities, mental composure, and decision making are way beyond his age.

At 19, he is already an established international player for Italy. It was a pity that he wasn't able to showcase his talent on the biggest stage -- the World Cup 2018, as Italy failed to qualify for the tournament. But if Chelsea are looking to find a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, then Gianluigi Donnaruma is definitely right up there, when it comes to replacing someone of the calibre of Courtois.

