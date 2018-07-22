Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 potential replacements for Willian at Chelsea

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
16.50K   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:40 IST

Chelsea v Huddersfield - Premier League
Willian

Barcelona have launched a third bid to sign Chelsea winger Willian, which is believed to be in excess of £55m according to Sky Sports.

Sources suggest that the La Liga Champions 'Barcelona' first began efforts to lure the Brazilian Winger to the Nou Camp over three months ago.

Willian, who was voted the Chelsea players" player of the season last term, was left out of the starting line-up in the FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

He scored Chelsea's only goal in their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona last season.

Willian has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Russian side Anzhi in 2013.

The player himself has suggested, that he wants to leave the club. So, there is a high possibility that the winger may not be a part of the Chelsea squad for the upcoming season.

Let’s take a look at the potential replacements, which the new New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri can look to bring in to replace Willian at Stamford Bridge:

#3 Nabil Fekir

France v Croatia - World Cup Final 2018
Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir is a French Footballer, who plays as an attacker for his club side Lyon and the French national team. He has been a good consistent performer for his club side Lyon and for France as well whenever he has been given the chance.

Nabil Fekir's greatest strength is his versatility. He can play in any position, in the top half of the pitch. Add to that, he has a keen eye to find the back of the net and has also got the passing range to find his team-mates in goal scoring positions as well.

So, if Chelsea is looking to find a replacement for Willian, then Nabil Fekir is certainly an option, worth considering. He will certainly add more value to the Chelsea squad and prove to be a proper replacement for Willian.

