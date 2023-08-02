3 potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City 

Riyad Mahrez can be assessed as one of the most active wingers to ever feature on the right flank for Manchester City. But his departure to the Saudi Pro League might have left a huge opening in the Citizens squad.

In the last couple of years, Mahrez has been fabulous to watch on the right-wing. His proficiency to advance with the ball from the wide area to the opponent's penalty box improved Manchester City's attacking agility.

The Algerian can also be viewed as one of the most decorated African players to ever feature in the Premier League, having won a myriad of Premier League titles as well as other European trophies. He netted 78 goals and registered 59 assists in 236 games for Manchester City before his departure in July 2023.

While his departure and the possible departure of Bernardo Silva, who's most likely to leave the club in the coming months as well, could affect the Citizens attack next season, this listicle will look at three potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City.

#3 Bradley Barcola

At the age of 20, Barcola is one of the most prospective wingers presently in Europe. Likewise, his finishing in front of goal is outstanding.

The French winger is also extremely explosive and tricky with the ball at his feet. Going by the above, his signing could enhance Manchester City's attack going by the notion that he will have the opportunity to play with talented and world-class attackers.

Barcola is one of the players that Manchester City are monitoring in the current transfer window. Having registered 19 goal contributions in 44 appearances for Lyon, he's one of the options that the club's hierarchy should consider.

#2 Jeremy Doku

In terms of pace and the proficiency to be energetic for 90 minutes on the pitch, the Belgian winger is one of the players that could be considered. Also, Doku is creative and his ability to tee-up with other attackers in attack is admirable.

There's no doubt that his strength will give him an edge over numerous defenders in the Premier League. Hence, the above makes him an option to consider due to the fast and athletic nature of the league.

The 21-year-old has netted 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 90 games for Rennes. With a healthy brand of talent at Manchester City, there's hardly a doubt that his attacking numbers will improve at the Etihad if he's signed.

#1 Michael Olise

The primary alternative for Mahrez as speculated by various pundits is Michael Olise. The Englishman is best-known for his creativity and ability to find the back of the net from range.

Olise can likewise be judged as a very coordinated and dangerous winger, as he can score goals and provide assists for his teammates in style.

While he's currently at Crystal Palace, adapting to the rigorous nature of the Premier League might not be a problem for him. Hence, giving Manchester City a decent reason to sign him. The Englishman has registered 25 goal contributions in 71 games for the Eagles, and his attributes will definitely adorn the Citizens attack if he's signed.