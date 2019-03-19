3 Premier League clubs that could potentially benefit from this international break

Liverpool go into the international break at the top of the Premier League table

The club-football season has come to a short break as the players have gone to fulfil their commitments to their national squads.

In most cases, an international break is not desired by a football club, as the players could be vulnerable to injuries playing for their countries. Also, a break at this time with just a few more weeks to go to the end of the season will add to the frustration of the clubs.

However, there are a few clubs which will actually be happy with the international break at this point in time. With most of the club-games resuming only at the end of March, a good break is needed for players who are recovering from injuries. Clubs in a bad run of form right now will also get some time to recover before the start of the business end of the season.

On that note, here are 3 clubs which could benefit from the international break right now.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool benefit the most as this break could halt the momentum of rivals Manchester City

Although they have played 1 game lesser than Manchester City, Liverpool are the toppers of the table as the season goes into an international break. However, what would benefit Liverpool the most is the fact that this break could halt the momentum of rivals Manchester City.

Manchester City is in ominous form, and with this form, they are sure to go ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League race. This break could actually not work for them as their momentum would be disturbed, and also, a few players could be exposed to injuries. Hence, it could actually be an advantage for Liverpool who are very close to Manchester City on the table.

