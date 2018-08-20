3 Premier League individual records that won't be broken any time soon

Arguably the greatest league in the world

Records are a very important part of any sport. They are meant to be broken but some last for years or even decades before anyone could even come close.

A record personifies the greatness of a sportsperson. Every sport or a major tournament has its share of long-lasting or unbreakable records. Roger Federer is considered the greatest ever tennis player because he has won more grand slam titles than any other player.

Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar has scored more runs and centuries than any other present or past cricketer. Records such as these are a testament to the greatness of its beholder.

Arguably the greatest league in the world, the English Premier League since its inception in 1992 has been graced by a number of footballing greats over the years.

These legends have captured the imagination of the fans and set numerous records on their path to greatness. Some of these are nearly unbreakable.

In this article, we look at three of the most significant records which are expected to last for years to come.

#3 Most appearances by a player

Garth Barry- A Premier league great

Gareth Barry is the current record holder with 653 appearances. The Englishman is a Premier League legend having played for numerous clubs including Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom.

Barry, a one-time Premier League champion with Manchester City, surpassed Ryan Giggs's tally of 632 appearances during the 2017-18 season. Frank Lampard and David James are third and fourth on the list respectively.

It is a testament to their fitness levels, that the legends like Giggs, Barry, and Lampard were able to perform at the highest level in one of the most competitive league in the world for such a long period of time.

Currently, no active Premier League player has more than 500 appearances, with only Jermain Defoe and James Milner in top 20 all-time list with 493 and 486 appearances respectively.

With both Milner and Defoe in the twilight of their career it highly unlikely that they would come anywhere close to breaking Barry or Giggs's record.

This record is unlikely to be broken for next 6-10 seasons at least.

