Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Premier League managers who won't be at their respective clubs at the end of the season

Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    03 Aug 2018, 13:59 IST

E
Javi Garcia

Over half the Premier League managers that started last season's campaign were sacked and with a mixture of high expectations and a low likelihood of success here are three managers who definitely won't be at their clubs for the 2019/20 season.

#3 Javi Garcia - Watford

With 10 different managers taking charge of Watford in nine years, it's safe to say Watford have a poor history when it comes to managers. Since December 2013, no Watford manager has lasted longer than a season at the club and I can't see that changing for Javi Garcia.

His first fifteen games for the club saw the Hornets pick up just fifteen points meaning that Garcia's side slipped from 10th to 14th during his tenure last season. In this situation, you could give a manager the benefit of the doubt and suggest, it's a new season - things will be different. However, if Watford start the season slowly or have a bad patch of form, It wouldn't be surprising if Garcia was out of the club by Christmas.

#2 Jose Mourinho - Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

Now, Mourinho might be the biggest name on this list but I wouldn't argue he's the most likely to leave or be sacked. However, Mourinho's constant hammering of players, attacks on the board and his defensive playing styles has gotten a lot of Manchester United fans fed up.

Recently, his press conference following the match against Liverpool agitated the majority of their fanbase because it was just filled with poor excuses and was extraordinarily harsh and downbeat with respect to some of the young fringe players at the club.

When it comes to this campaign, I can see Mourinho finishing the season at United but leaving at the end. It is clear that the Portuguese boss isn't the manager he once was and that is probably down to the stresses of the game, a hiatus away from football is probably what Mourinho needs and I think he'll take one at the end of the season, if he isn't sacked first.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Jose Mourinho Rafael Benitez
Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Massive Newcastle United fan, views are my own. Sports Journalism graduate.
Top 10 highest Premier League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Players who could have beaten Alan Shearer's all-time...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst managerial appointments in recent Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Boxing day fixtures in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
5 things that went amiss this Premier League season
RELATED STORY
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league...
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us