3 Premier League managers who won't be at their respective clubs at the end of the season

Michael Grahamslaw FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 03 Aug 2018, 13:59 IST

Javi Garcia

Over half the Premier League managers that started last season's campaign were sacked and with a mixture of high expectations and a low likelihood of success here are three managers who definitely won't be at their clubs for the 2019/20 season.

#3 Javi Garcia - Watford

With 10 different managers taking charge of Watford in nine years, it's safe to say Watford have a poor history when it comes to managers. Since December 2013, no Watford manager has lasted longer than a season at the club and I can't see that changing for Javi Garcia.

His first fifteen games for the club saw the Hornets pick up just fifteen points meaning that Garcia's side slipped from 10th to 14th during his tenure last season. In this situation, you could give a manager the benefit of the doubt and suggest, it's a new season - things will be different. However, if Watford start the season slowly or have a bad patch of form, It wouldn't be surprising if Garcia was out of the club by Christmas.

#2 Jose Mourinho - Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

Now, Mourinho might be the biggest name on this list but I wouldn't argue he's the most likely to leave or be sacked. However, Mourinho's constant hammering of players, attacks on the board and his defensive playing styles has gotten a lot of Manchester United fans fed up.

Recently, his press conference following the match against Liverpool agitated the majority of their fanbase because it was just filled with poor excuses and was extraordinarily harsh and downbeat with respect to some of the young fringe players at the club.

When it comes to this campaign, I can see Mourinho finishing the season at United but leaving at the end. It is clear that the Portuguese boss isn't the manager he once was and that is probably down to the stresses of the game, a hiatus away from football is probably what Mourinho needs and I think he'll take one at the end of the season, if he isn't sacked first.

