3 Premier League players who can achieve greatness at other clubs

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
304   //    03 Dec 2018, 14:10 IST

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The English Premier League is well and truly underway and has reached the Christmas period with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City tearing it apart with their tenacity and ferociousness. Liverpool is closing in on them but other contenders are still far away.

Over the years the Premier League has produced players who have turned into superstars, giants who have turned into legends and magicians have who turned into maestros. However, there have always been some players who did not realise their true potential at their respective clubs and faded out. Those players, in turn, achieved greatness at other clubs where they were given more important roles.

Today, we pick out three players in the Premier League currently who can achieve a lot more if they move on to another club.

#1 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez

Algerian right winger Riyad Mahrez made a blunder when he joined Manchester City for 61 million pounds this summer. In a team full with players who can dominate the right flank, Mahrez has found game time hard to come by. He has to regularly compete with Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling for a place in the team.

The more sensible move for Mahrez would have been to neighbours Manchester United who are in desperate need of a right winger. He would get a lot of game time there and although his contract runs till 2023, he must find a way to jump ship and move to the other side of Manchester.

Mahrez was brilliant with Leicester City and United will only be too delighted to have him. The question, however, is will Manchester City let one of their own go to the enemy ranks? 

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
