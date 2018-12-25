×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Premier League players who could make a switch to top sides in January

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.46K   //    25 Dec 2018, 20:22 IST

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League

The Winter transfer window opens in few days and the top clubs are gearing up to compete with their rivals off the field to strengthen their squad for the rest of the season. While clubs like Manchester City are content with their squad, clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea look forward to signing players in their vacant areas of the pitch.

Since securing a deal for star players in January is always tougher, managers tend to look out for players in the bottom half who have been brilliant in the first half of the season. The following three players have put on a consistent display throughout this season and are expected to make a move to the top clubs when the January window opens.

#3 Callum Wilson - Forward ( AFC Bournemouth )

England v United States - International Friendly
England v United States - International Friendly

The English striker has caught the eyes of several top clubs in the country with his impressive performances which also earned him his first International cap, a month ago. Callum Wilson has scored 8 goals and has assisted 5 in his 17 appearances in the league, making him one of the hottest prospects in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the possible destinations for Wilson could be Chelsea, who are expected to sign a striker in the next month. Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have struggled to regularly find the back of the net which has forced Maurizio Sarri to deploy Eden Hazard as a false-9.

Chelsea could save some money by trying to sign Callum Wilson instead of going behind other proven strikers in Europe and this signing could benefit both club and the player.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Callum Wilson Abdoulaye Doucouré Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
A massive Football fan | Magpie | Indian Cricket Team fan | Chennai Super Kings supporter
Top 3 Premier League Signings of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September
RELATED STORY
5 top goal-scorers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
3 players injuries never made us see the best of.
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Passers in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players whose value has greatly...
RELATED STORY
Premier league combined XI of players currently lacking...
RELATED STORY
3 high profile players who could leave the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us