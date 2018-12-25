3 Premier League players who could make a switch to top sides in January

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League

The Winter transfer window opens in few days and the top clubs are gearing up to compete with their rivals off the field to strengthen their squad for the rest of the season. While clubs like Manchester City are content with their squad, clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea look forward to signing players in their vacant areas of the pitch.

Since securing a deal for star players in January is always tougher, managers tend to look out for players in the bottom half who have been brilliant in the first half of the season. The following three players have put on a consistent display throughout this season and are expected to make a move to the top clubs when the January window opens.

#3 Callum Wilson - Forward ( AFC Bournemouth )

England v United States - International Friendly

The English striker has caught the eyes of several top clubs in the country with his impressive performances which also earned him his first International cap, a month ago. Callum Wilson has scored 8 goals and has assisted 5 in his 17 appearances in the league, making him one of the hottest prospects in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the possible destinations for Wilson could be Chelsea, who are expected to sign a striker in the next month. Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have struggled to regularly find the back of the net which has forced Maurizio Sarri to deploy Eden Hazard as a false-9.

Chelsea could save some money by trying to sign Callum Wilson instead of going behind other proven strikers in Europe and this signing could benefit both club and the player.

