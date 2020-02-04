3 Premier League players who should have moved to another club in the winter transfer window

Jesse Lingard with Ilkay Gundogan

The winter transfer window came to a close in England on January 31 and with it a lot of high-profile signings arrived at their new clubs. Manchester United may have had the pick of the lot in the winter window among all English clubs as they managed to secure the signature of Portuguese starlet Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.

However, today we look into three players who should have moved to another club in this transfer window to give a fresh lease of life to their stagnating careers. These players have often been overlooked by the managers of their present clubs and as a result, made very few appearances.

They still have a lot to offer and therefore, it is a surprise to all of us as to why they chose to remain steadfast at their current clubs.

#1 Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Jesse Lingard

Highly ineffective at Old Trafford for the past couple of seasons, Jesse Lingard would have done well to secure a new home for himself in the winter transfer window. Although Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still praises him in public for his decent work-rate, the fact of the matter is that he has no goals in the twenty appearances he has made in the Premier League this season.

Lingard has only two goals to his credit this season, one of which came recently in the Red Devils' 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

The Manchester United Academy graduate impressed all and sundry with his epic performances at Wembley in two particular cup finals in the past, but form has long since deserted the boy from Warrington.

Lingard is still 27, so there is a lot that he can achieve in his football career. However, his time at Manchester United seems to be over and he must move on in the summer at least. There are reports linking him to a move either to Atletico Madrid or Roma but it remains to be seen what is made of them.

#2 Pedro Rodrigues (Chelsea)

Pedro

Chelsea's Spanish attacker Pedro Rodrigues is another Premier League star who should have found himself a new club in the January transfer window. The former Barcelona player, who had netted 99 goals across all competitions for the Spanish giants, moved to Stamford Bridge in 2015 but has been playing second fiddle to the likes of Willian, Olivier Giroud and even the young Tammy Abraham ever since.

Pedro has made just six appearances in the Premier League this season and two in the League Cup. He has come off the bench twice in the UEFA Champions League although he has started twice in the FA Cup. However, the man from Santa Cruz in Tenerife has only one goal to his credit, that too in the League Cup.

The former Spain international has found little favour under new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his career would have found a new direction if he had moved to a different club in the winter transfer window.

#3 Demarai Gray (Leicester City)

Demarai Gray

Leicester City's English attacking midfielder Demarai Gray is another one of those Premier League stars who should have secured a deal away from their present club in the winter transfer window.

Gray has found precious little game time under new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers and this has a lot to do with the form Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are in.

Gray has scored just two goals this season, one each in the Premier League and League Cup. The 23-year-old has appeared for 20 times for Leicester City this season, during which he has come off the bench fourteen times. This means that he has started only six times this season and this should be a worrying sign for the lad from Birmingham.

The youngster has truckloads of potential and a lot to offer to any club which decides to sign him in the future. However, he should have looked for a move away from the King Power Stadium in January itself and given his career a fresh start.