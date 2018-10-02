3 Premier League superstars who have not performed well this season

Achyuth Jayagopal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 413 // 02 Oct 2018, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez - Premier League

The Premier League season is well underway and we are at Matchday 8. With the league shaping up nicely following a hectic summer which featured the FIFA World Cup and a number of summer signings also slotting in almost seamlessly to their teams, right now would be a good time to analyse the performances of the teams and players and make a case for them.

The top half of the table is more or less as expected with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea sitting pretty at the top 3 spots. Tottenham and Arsenal are in close pursuit with the early season surprise package Watford sitting at 6th place. Former Champions Manchester United are languishing at 10th place, with Bournemouth, Leicester, and Wolves sitting above them in the table as things stand.

Here, let us now take a look at 3 players of high pedigree who have disappointed us massively in the early phase of the League and have been performing at a level much lesser than what is expected of them.

The most popular league in the World.

#3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Europa League Expert

It's been a weird spell for Henrikh Mkhitaryan at England. The former Bundesliga player of the year arrived at England to much fanfare but hasn't been able to replicate the consistent creative form he displayed in German soil in the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

Formerly of Manchester United, where he was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho following a lackluster couple of months, he was shipped to Arsenal as a direct swap for Alexis Sanchez (who also features in this list for obvious reasons), and was expected to do much better in a more attacking system especially considering the fact that he was set to link up with former attack partner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had also just made the move to the Emirates.

But, while Aubameyang has hit the ground running at Arsenal and has continued this season where he left off at the last, Mkhitaryan has failed to reproduce consistent performances and as a result, has seen him clock lesser minutes in game time than expected. His hattrick of assists early in his Arsenal career has been his highlight so far, and his displays of flair and brilliance in creating chances have been few and far apart.

This season so far, he has clocked around 300 minutes for the club, but has only a goal and assist to show, both of which came in one game, the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea (where he also missed an absolute sitter that could have won Arsenal the game). Apart from that, while Arsenal has made a strong recovery from their early season stutter, Mkhitaryan has failed to live up to the talent that we all know he possesses and looks like a shadow of his own self.

Arsenal fans and Unai Emery would be desperate to see Mkhitaryan raise the bar with his performances and would be hoping that the Armenian gets himself back to his best, for otherwise, time is running out for Mkhi at England and Emery might just start looking for other alternatives to strengthen the creative firepower at his Arsenal.

1 / 3 NEXT