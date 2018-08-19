Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Promising players for Chelsea against Arsenal

Dhiraj Naik
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.09K   //    19 Aug 2018, 18:34 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea hosted Arsenal to a cracker of a game. Both teams had their moments but it was Chelsea who dominated for the most part of the game. There were many players who had a great game. But few were on top of their game.

Chelsea had a few promising players. And the fans will certainly expect a lot from them this season. I have tried to list down the notable ones.

#1 Eden Hazard

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea did a great job in keeping hold of him despite serious interest from Real Madrid. Just after the hour mark, Chelsea subbed in Hazard for Willian. No doubt, it was the game-changing substitution.

Hazard brought with him loads of creativity on the left wing. Chelsea looked world class in attack when he had the ball at his feet. He made some scintillating runs forward and his dribbling was a joy to watch. His low cross which was put into the net by Alonso proved to be the deciding goal of the game.

Chelsea fans will be anxious for him to return to his full fitness do what he does best from the very first minute of the game.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Marcos Alonso Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery Premier League Teams
